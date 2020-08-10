2020 August 10 17:20

HMM joins forces with CMA CGM on TTI Algeciras operation

HMM announced that the company has signed a sales and purchase agreement with CMA CGM for the sale of its 50% stake minus one share in Total Terminal International Algeciras (TTI Algeciras), a container terminal in the south of Spain.

Shares of TTI Algeciras are owned by HMM and HT Algeciras which is a special purpose company wholly con- trolled by HMM. HMM directly owns a stake of 50% minus one share, with the remaining 50% stake plus one share held by HT Algeciras, Hyundai Merchant Marine said in its release.

HMM has decided to sell its own 50% stake minus one share but still maintains its position as the largest shareholder through HT Algeciras. The financial details including the price of the deal were not disclosed. HMM expects a great synergy effect based on strategic cooperation with CMA CGM in terms of enhancing profitability and operational capabilities by securing additional cargoes.

HMM official said, “TTI Algeciras has a great geographical advantage to play an integral role as a trans- shipment hub located at the centre of containerised cargo flow on main trade lanes. We believe TTI Algeciras will take centre stage in the Gibraltar area as it has a high potential for future growth and development. We are expecting more business opportunities in the years to come based on stable operations of the terminal.”

This transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be completed in Q4 2020 for joint operations to be started. Meanwhile, TTI Algeciras was formerly operated by Hanjin Shipping but HMM acquired a 100% stake in the terminal in 2017.

About TTI Algeciras (Total Terminal International Algeciras):

TTI Algeciras, located in the south of Spain, a strategic point in the Strait of Gibraltar, is the first semi-automatic terminal in southern Europe and the Mediterranean area. TTI Algeciras counts with a total area of 357,740 square metres and initiated its oper- ation on May 2010, with a maximum handling capacity of 1.6 million TEUs. The terminal can accommodate the latest and future generations of ULCVs (Ultra Large Container Vessels) with an equipment of 8 ship to shore cranes, 32 automatic stacking cranes and 21 shuttle carriers.