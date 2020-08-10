2020 August 10 17:19

Commercial Port of Vladivostok's seven-month container volumes rose 8.1%

Container traffic at Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV) in January-July 2020 rose 8.1% to 371 700 TEUs, the stevedore company’s statistics showed.



According to the 2019 year end results, handling of containers reached 624 500 TEUs.



CPV said the growth in container volume was facilitated by "optimization of business processes and modernization of the port infrastructure, as well as attracting new owners of import / export cargo."



Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating in the largest in Russia multipurpose port of the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km.

FESCO is a leading public transportation and logistics group of companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain.





