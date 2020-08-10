  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 10 17:12

    APM Terminals to acquire ALC´s container terminal in Aarhus

    Aarhus Logistics Center A/S (ALC) divests its container terminal in the port of Aarhus to APM Terminals, with neighboring APM Terminals Aarhus acquiring operations as well as the port areas of ALC. The transfer of ownership will have effect as of 1 September 2020, APM Terminals said in its release.

    The terminal was established by ALC in the spring of 2017, after which ALC has managed to develop a strong activity level. However, due to limitations regarding area capacity and lack of prospects of further developing the business, ALC consequently decided to divest the terminal to the much larger operation at APM Terminals in Aarhus.

    “Aarhus has a central position for the container traffic, and in ALC, we have within a few years attained a strong activity level. However, we estimate that from a long-term perspective, it will be difficult to further develop our activities. Consequently, it will also involve challenges to continue servicing our clients in the most appropriate way. By selling the terminal to APM Terminals, we also ensure improved possibilities for the clients”, says Jan Dam Poulsen, Managing Director, ALC.

    With APM Terminals’ acquisition of ALC’s container terminal, the clients will experience more operational benefits in the normal run of things such as increased opening hours, less necessary interactions, increased capacity of reefer containers and a higher level of productivity.

    With APM Terminals as owners, the clients will also have direct access to regular train services as well as a worldwide liner network.

    “We are acquiring an interesting business with loyal clients, who will now gain access to a bigger network, and with that new development opportunities for their business. At the same time, we expect to be able to make the clients’ workday more efficient as administration decreases with just one operator”, states Dennis Olesen, Managing Director Nordics, APM Terminals.

    APM Terminals Aarhus is among the most efficient and modern container terminals in Europe. Part of the A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, APM Terminals operates one of the world's most comprehensive port and integrated inland service networks.

