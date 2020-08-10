2020 August 10 15:58

Seven-month coal throughput at Port Vysotsky falls 7.5%

The volume of export coal handled at Port Vysotsky LLC in January-July 2020 was 7% below (3 966 770 tonnes) results in the same period a year before, at 3 669 711 tonnes, the port operator statistics showed.



However, in July the same port handled 726 738 tonnes of coal, which a 62.9% surge compared to June 2019 figures (445 977 tonnes).



Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s basin and access canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres. In 2019, the port handled 6 301 597 tonnes of cargo.