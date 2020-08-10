  The version for the print

    Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Melia with Ausca

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Melia. The gross charter rate is US$10,000 per day, plus US$500,000 gross ballast bonus, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of about eight months to maximum ten months. The charter is expected to commence on August 20, 2020.

    The “Melia” is a 76,225 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2005.

    This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$2.75 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Arethusa, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 40 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 13 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Arethusa, is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.89 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

