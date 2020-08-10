2020 August 10 09:31

Crude futures prices take upward trend

As of August 10, 08:06, Brent Crude futures price were trading 1.06% higher to settle at $ 44,87 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange gained 1.41% to close at $ 41,8 a barrel.



On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.



On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.