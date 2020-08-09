  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 9 11:17

    POAL and ship’s master fined $432,400 for excessive speed

    Maritime New Zealand said that Ports of Auckland Limited (POAL) and one of its ship’s masters have been fined a total of $432,400 after they admitted exposing people to risk of death or serious injury because pilot boats travelled at excessive speed in the Waitematā Harbour over a period of time involving thousands of voyages.

    Maritime NZ Director, Keith Manch, said POAL has also agreed to pay $220,000 to the family of a swimmer, Leslie Gelberger, who died after being struck by POAL pilot boat, Wakatere. The incident happened on 20 April 2017, when Mr Gelberger was swimming about 270 metres from shore at the south end of Cheltenham Beach.

    POAL and the master of the pilot boat, Grant More, were sentenced in the Auckland District Court on July 2020 having previously pleaded guilty to one charge each under the Health and Safety at Work Act (section 48, failure to comply with a duty that exposes an individual to a risk of serious injury, serious illness or death).

    The Court fined POAL $424,000 and Mr More $8,400.

    POAL admitted its pilot boats exceeded speed limits on between 3,465 and 4,257 journeys from 20 April 2017 to 31 January 2018. This is approximately 99 percent of the journeys made by POAL pilot boats.

    Mr More admitted exceeding the speed limits on one voyage on 20 April 2017.

    “The message is less speed, less harm,” Mr Manch said.

    “Speeding increases the risk of collision, injury and death.

    “Responsibility is on both employers and workers – here that is the Ports of Auckland and the master of one of its pilot boats.

    “Ports of Auckland had inadequate systems to ensure its vessels did not break speed limits, and they did more than 4,200 times in nine months.

    “On the day, the Master of the pilot boat chose to travel at excessive speeds, well over the speed limits.

    “If rules are broken, and people are put at risk, Maritime NZ will take action.”

    Speed restrictions
    Three rules govern the speed of all vessels in the Waitematā Harbour:

    5 knot rule: The national Maritime Rules, which apply throughout the country, set a speed limit of 5 knots within 200 metres of shore.
    12 knot rule: The Auckland Harbourmaster has imposed a 12 knot speed limit across most of the Waitematā Harbour between the Harbour Bridge and North Head – the “Waitematā Restricted Zone”.
    Safe speed rule: The national Maritime Rules require all vessels to travel at safe speed for the circumstances and conditions irrespective of what, if any, speed limit applies in that area.
    The purpose of the rules is to prevent collisions and protect the safety of people in the water and on vessels.

    Summary of the incident
    Maritime NZ’s investigation found Wakatere left POAL’s Auckland base at 10.45am on 20 April 2017 to pick up a surveyor from a ship. It was its first voyage in 10 days following maintenance in dry dock. Mr More and one crew member were on board.

    Wakatere exceeded the 5 knot and 12 knot speed restrictions, passing through the 5 knot zone within 200 metres of shore around North Head at about 36 knots (more than 65 kmph).

    About 10 seconds after leaving the 200 metre zone at the south end of Cheltenham Beach, at about 10.50am, the crew heard a bang, which they believed was a mechanical fault.
    Instead, Wakatere, while travelling at 35 knots (65kmph), had struck and killed Mr Gelberger. He had been swimming alone and no one else was injured in the incident.

    At that time, Wakatere was outside the 200 metre zone and was not subject to either the 5 or 12 knot speed limits. The crew slowed Wakatere, turned it around and retraced its track checking for oil or anything else in the water. Neither of the crew saw Mr Gelberger before or after the collision.

    They then returned to POAL’s Auckland base. On the return journey Wakatere again exceeded the speed limits, travelling through the 12 knot zone at about 30 knots and through the 5 knot zone at about 22 knots.

    Police began investigating the incident on 20 April 2017 when Mr Gelberger was reported overdue from his swim.

    On 21 April 2017 POAL notified Maritime NZ that Wakatere might have been involved in the incident.

    Maritime NZ’s investigation identified the pattern of excessive speed over many months and thousands of journeys.

Другие новости по темам: Ports of Auckland Limited  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 9

16:21 MPA launches six next-generation patrol craft to grow its frontline capabilities
15:35 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding prepares for Navy frigate work
14:03 NCLH reports Q2, 2020 financial results
13:27 USCG Cutter Legare offloads nearly 5,000 lbs. of cocaine, marijuana
12:49 ACBL names Mike Ellis as new CEO
11:17 POAL and ship’s master fined $432,400 for excessive speed

2020 August 8

15:32 NOAA, U.S. Navy will increase nation’s unmanned maritime systems operations
14:31 Sanmars Sirapinar commences operations in Baltic Sea
13:42 USCG accepts newest fast response cutter
12:03 SCHOTTEL propulsion for first-class expedition cruise vessels
11:18 Australia’s new icebreaker on the move

2020 August 7

18:32 Maersk revamps Europe to Middle East & Indian Subcontinent network
18:00 Rosmorport's to beef up its icebreaking fleet to 38 units in 2020
17:00 World’s first zero-emissions top handlers performing well at Port of Los Angeles
16:01 Port of HaminaKotka seven-month volume fell 16.7%
15:09 Launching of Russia’s first LNG-powered passenger ship Chaika held at Zelenodolsk Shipyard
14:21 North Carolina Ports records year-over-year increases in Fiscal Year 2020
14:09 Cargo traffic at Port Kavkaz in January-July rose 9%
13:21 ABP invests in Port of Lowestoft to support UK Southern North Sea energy sector
13:19 Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard hosts launching ceremony for the RSD59 series MS Pola Marina
12:49 Rosmorport plans expansion of its fleet by 24 newbuilds
12:08 Jan De Nul signs contract with Dogger Bank Wind Farm
11:22 The second tanker manufactured in Azerbaijan launched for the next stage of construction
10:37 MSC’s Golden Horn service links China, Korea & Russia’s east coast
09:59 Ecochlor receives IMO BWMS Code Type Approval
09:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 07
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 6
09:12 Crude futures prices turn down again

2020 August 6

19:00 FSL Trust agrees to sell three containerships
18:27 Sumitomo Heavy Industries has been granted an “Approval in Principle” for a medium-size high-pressure LNG dual-fueled tanker
18:21 Port of Rostov-on-Don seven-month volume rises 4% to 12.7 million tonnes
18:07 ICTSI 1H2020 net income down 12% to US$113.4mln
17:26 Royal IHC awarded major contract for supply of FPSO equipment for Yinson
17:25 Vodohod’s newbuild Mustai Karim arrives at Saint Petersburg
16:36 Nevsky Shipyard launches the Pavel Leonov, last ship of PV22 series duo
16:15 North Sea Port, Flemish Waterways plc, Port of Antwerp, Port of Oostende, Port of Zeebrugge, the Agency for Maritime and Coastal Services, and the Joint Nautical Management to introduce SWINg in 2021
15:43 Zelenodolsk Shipyard to host tomorrow launching and keel-laying ceremonies
15:41 Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Port Network was established in Singapore
14:27 MABUX Bunker Weekly Review
13:54 Tolyattii bound heavylift project cargo successfully handled at Port Bronka
13:27 Alaska Marine Lines rail barges upgrade ballast systems
12:46 Davie confirms polar leadership with icebreaker launch
12:35 Transit container transport by RZD network soars 30% in Jan-Jul
11:40 CMA CGM to launch its ever-faster service connecting Spain with Algeria
11:35 Carnival Cruise Line joins industrywide pause in U.S. through October 31
10:18 Shell signs charter contracts for six newbuild LNG carriers
10:15 Fourth IMO Greenhouse Gas Study: Shipping emissions are projected to increase by up to 50% until 2050, relative to 2018
09:58 The Flemish government, Port of Antwerp and SeReAnt together improve the water quality at the Port of Antwerp
09:26 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 5
09:21 Crude futures prices resume climb
09:10 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 06
08:11 NYK starts operation of its first finished-car logistics terminal in Japan

2020 August 5

18:57 Valenciaport triples air quality control cabins
18:16 U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing spearfisher off Maui
18:04 Port of Helsinki turnover decreased by 26.7% to EUR 33.4 million in January–June 2020
17:35 A delegation of the Port of Gdansk visits Klaipeda
17:06 Voluntary ship slowdown through Swiftsure Bank begins August 1
16:49 Mississippi River will get deeper
16:39 MOL introduces FOCUS Project Part Ⅲ: Virtual Ship Visit Application 'Fleet Tour'
16:29 Admiralty Shipyards starts building fourth CT-192 series trawler the Kapitan Martynov