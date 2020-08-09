  The version for the print

    ACBL names Mike Ellis as new CEO

    American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) and its Board of Directors has named Mike Ellis, as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors, effective August 17, 2020. The announcement follows an earlier announcement that Mark Knoy will retire from his positions as President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board.

    “Following a thorough search, we are delighted to welcome Mike Ellis as ACBL’s new CEO, beginning a new chapter in the company’s 100+ year storied history,” said John Giles, ACBL’s Chairman of the Board. “Mike comes to ACBL with a long history in the industry and brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership that will guide us forward,” Giles added.

    Prior to joining ACBL, Mr. Ellis was Executive Vice President and Marine Group Leader for Savage Services Corporation where he helped grow and diversify their Inland and Offshore Marine businesses until Savage sold the Inland Business to Kirby in April of 2020. Prior to joining Savage, Mr. Ellis was President, Board Member and part owner of Settoon Towing, LLC. Mr. Ellis played an instrumental role in helping Settoon Towing start and build its bulk transportation division into a top tier operator before being sold to Savage. Prior to joining Settoon, Mr. Ellis held various leadership positions with Bollinger Shipyards including EVP/CFO and EVP/COO.

    Mr. Ellis said, “I appreciate the trust placed in me by the Board of Directors and look forward to working with a very talented team at ACBL to help navigate a successful and safe future for this great company.”

2020 August 5

18:57 Valenciaport triples air quality control cabins
18:16 U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing spearfisher off Maui
18:04 Port of Helsinki turnover decreased by 26.7% to EUR 33.4 million in January–June 2020
17:35 A delegation of the Port of Gdansk visits Klaipeda
17:06 Voluntary ship slowdown through Swiftsure Bank begins August 1
16:49 Mississippi River will get deeper
16:39 MOL introduces FOCUS Project Part Ⅲ: Virtual Ship Visit Application 'Fleet Tour'
16:29 Admiralty Shipyards starts building fourth CT-192 series trawler the Kapitan Martynov