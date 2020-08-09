  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 9 15:35

    Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding prepares for Navy frigate work

    Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) is preparing to upgrade their shipyard equipment and facilities this year to assist with work on the Navy’s new guided-missile frigate.

    Although the improvements will be within its current shipyard perimeter, FBS is working with the city of Sturgeon Bay and the state of Wisconsin to ensure all growth is understood and fully compliant ahead of construction later this year.

    “This opportunity to continue and expand the work we are doing for the Navy with the frigate is exciting for many reasons,” says Todd Thayse, FBS’s vice president and general manager. “It gives us the ability to continue delivering naval vessels for the Navy and Coast Guard as we’ve done throughout our history. It also gives Door County direct and indirect economic benefits for a decade or longer as we upgrade our facilities, provide jobs, and continue partnerships with vendors and suppliers across the Midwest.”

    FBS is partnering with its sister shipyard Fincantieri Marinette Marine, who was awarded the $795 million contract for the Navy’s first-in-class frigate April 30, 2020. Building a quality ship in Wisconsin will afford the Navy the opportunity to exercise options on the original contract for nine additional ships and services valued at $5.5 billion. The detailed design work of the first vessel began in May and the start of fabrication is planned for 2021.

    FBS will build large portions of the frigate hull then ship them by barge across Lake Michigan to Marinette, much like they do with Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) construction. Fincantieri ACE Marine in Green Bay, also constructs aluminum modules for LCSs then sends them north to Marinette, as part of a collaborative system-of-yards approach that leverages the talent and capabilities across the three Wisconsin facilities.

    Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding will maintain its current shipyard footprint in Sturgeon Bay that stretches along

    Third Avenue from Georgia Street to Florida Street. The south end of the yard nearest Georgia Street, or buildings formerly owned and operated by Palmer Johnson Yachts, will become the hub for government work, like the LCS and FFG(X) programs. FBS will expand or update some buildings to accommodate larger fabrication efforts, a blast/prime/paint building and more room for support services. Permits to approve the height of some buildings and to start construction are being filed with the city this week.
    “To be part of the shipbuilding process for the U.S. Navy and build the newest ships that will defend our Nation and protect the lives of the women and men sailing on them is an honor for Sturgeon Bay and Door County,” says Sturgeon Bay Mayor David Ward. “We have a rich history of being part of some of the greatest programs and projects in the shipping and defense industries. We are pleased to understand the economic boost it brings to our city and county and the jobs it secures for years to come.”

    FBS will continue its robust commercial construction, conversion and repair business that it has prided itself on for decades. The yard recently finished work on the latest Washington Island Ferry and continues construction on a self-unloading barge, Great Lakes freighter, as well as an LNG bunker barge.

    “We are always looking for talented women and men in our skilled trades, from steel-fitters to structural welders to fabricators, as well as engineering and business support services to be part of our Wisconsin team,” said Thayse. “Overall, we will maintain our current workforce numbers and simply train and transition our employees to assist with the frigate program. We look forward to continuing our commercial new construction projects and maintaining our seasonal Winter Fleet repair work that benefits the vessels currently on U.S. and international waterways.”

    About Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

    Located in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) is an industry leader in the construction, conversion and repair of large ships – tracing its rich history back more than 100 years. The diversified FBS portfolio includes all types of vessels including articulated tug-barge units, dredges and dredging support equipment, self-unloading carriers, ferries and offshore support vessels. On the repair side, FBS is expert at managing critical deadlines in the repair and sustainment of bulk carriers and other ships of the Great Lakes Winter Fleet.

    Shipbuilding facilities at the 63-acre plant include a large graving dock, a U.S. Navy-certified drydock, and lifting capacity to meet the most demanding requirements. Erection buildings are climate-controlled and equipped with sophisticated computer-aided manufacturing equipment. Fincantieri’s skilled workforce has an average of more than 20 years of shipyard construction experience, in-house engineering, and a management team focused on client satisfaction and on-time delivery.

    Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is an operating unit of Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), the United States division of global shipbuilding giant Fincantieri.

Другие новости по темам: Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 9

16:21 MPA launches six next-generation patrol craft to grow its frontline capabilities
15:35 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding prepares for Navy frigate work
14:03 NCLH reports Q2, 2020 financial results
13:27 USCG Cutter Legare offloads nearly 5,000 lbs. of cocaine, marijuana
12:49 ACBL names Mike Ellis as new CEO
11:17 POAL and ship’s master fined $432,400 for excessive speed

2020 August 8

15:32 NOAA, U.S. Navy will increase nation’s unmanned maritime systems operations
14:31 Sanmars Sirapinar commences operations in Baltic Sea
13:42 USCG accepts newest fast response cutter
12:03 SCHOTTEL propulsion for first-class expedition cruise vessels
11:18 Australia’s new icebreaker on the move

2020 August 7

18:32 Maersk revamps Europe to Middle East & Indian Subcontinent network
18:00 Rosmorport's to beef up its icebreaking fleet to 38 units in 2020
17:00 World’s first zero-emissions top handlers performing well at Port of Los Angeles
16:01 Port of HaminaKotka seven-month volume fell 16.7%
15:09 Launching of Russia’s first LNG-powered passenger ship Chaika held at Zelenodolsk Shipyard
14:21 North Carolina Ports records year-over-year increases in Fiscal Year 2020
14:09 Cargo traffic at Port Kavkaz in January-July rose 9%
13:21 ABP invests in Port of Lowestoft to support UK Southern North Sea energy sector
13:19 Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard hosts launching ceremony for the RSD59 series MS Pola Marina
12:49 Rosmorport plans expansion of its fleet by 24 newbuilds
12:08 Jan De Nul signs contract with Dogger Bank Wind Farm
11:22 The second tanker manufactured in Azerbaijan launched for the next stage of construction
10:37 MSC’s Golden Horn service links China, Korea & Russia’s east coast
09:59 Ecochlor receives IMO BWMS Code Type Approval
09:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 07
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 6
09:12 Crude futures prices turn down again

2020 August 6

19:00 FSL Trust agrees to sell three containerships
18:27 Sumitomo Heavy Industries has been granted an “Approval in Principle” for a medium-size high-pressure LNG dual-fueled tanker
18:21 Port of Rostov-on-Don seven-month volume rises 4% to 12.7 million tonnes
18:07 ICTSI 1H2020 net income down 12% to US$113.4mln
17:26 Royal IHC awarded major contract for supply of FPSO equipment for Yinson
17:25 Vodohod’s newbuild Mustai Karim arrives at Saint Petersburg
16:36 Nevsky Shipyard launches the Pavel Leonov, last ship of PV22 series duo
16:15 North Sea Port, Flemish Waterways plc, Port of Antwerp, Port of Oostende, Port of Zeebrugge, the Agency for Maritime and Coastal Services, and the Joint Nautical Management to introduce SWINg in 2021
15:43 Zelenodolsk Shipyard to host tomorrow launching and keel-laying ceremonies
15:41 Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Port Network was established in Singapore
14:27 MABUX Bunker Weekly Review
13:54 Tolyattii bound heavylift project cargo successfully handled at Port Bronka
13:27 Alaska Marine Lines rail barges upgrade ballast systems
12:46 Davie confirms polar leadership with icebreaker launch
12:35 Transit container transport by RZD network soars 30% in Jan-Jul
11:40 CMA CGM to launch its ever-faster service connecting Spain with Algeria
11:35 Carnival Cruise Line joins industrywide pause in U.S. through October 31
10:18 Shell signs charter contracts for six newbuild LNG carriers
10:15 Fourth IMO Greenhouse Gas Study: Shipping emissions are projected to increase by up to 50% until 2050, relative to 2018
09:58 The Flemish government, Port of Antwerp and SeReAnt together improve the water quality at the Port of Antwerp
09:26 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 5
09:21 Crude futures prices resume climb
09:10 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 06
08:11 NYK starts operation of its first finished-car logistics terminal in Japan

2020 August 5

18:57 Valenciaport triples air quality control cabins
18:16 U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing spearfisher off Maui
18:04 Port of Helsinki turnover decreased by 26.7% to EUR 33.4 million in January–June 2020
17:35 A delegation of the Port of Gdansk visits Klaipeda
17:06 Voluntary ship slowdown through Swiftsure Bank begins August 1
16:49 Mississippi River will get deeper
16:39 MOL introduces FOCUS Project Part Ⅲ: Virtual Ship Visit Application 'Fleet Tour'
16:29 Admiralty Shipyards starts building fourth CT-192 series trawler the Kapitan Martynov