  2020 August 9

    USCG Cutter Legare offloads nearly 5,000 lbs. of cocaine, marijuana

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Legare’s (WMEC 912) crew offloaded nearly 5,000 pounds of interdicted contraband, worth an estimated $25.7 million, Wednesday, at Port Everglades.

    The Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser (WPC 1116) crew interdicted nearly 1,100 pounds of cocaine, and the Cyclone-class patrol ship USS Shamal (PC 13) crew with embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) crew interdicted approximately 3,900 pounds of marijuana, while on patrol in the Caribbean Sea from suspected drug smuggling vessels.

    Numerous U.S. agencies from the Departments of Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security cooperated in the effort to combat transnational organized crime. The Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, play a role in counter-drug operations.

    On April 1, U.S. Southern Command began enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere to disrupt the flow of drugs in support of Presidential National Security Objectives. Numerous U.S. agencies from the Departments of Defense, Justice and Homeland Security cooperated in the effort to combat transnational organized crime. The Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, play a role in counter-drug operations.

    The fight against drug cartels in the Caribbean Sea requires unity of effort in all phases from detection, monitoring and interdictions, to criminal prosecutions by international partners and U.S. Attorneys Offices in districts across the nation. The law enforcement phase of counter-smuggling operations in the Caribbean Sea is conducted under the authority of the Coast Guard 7th District, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The interdictions, including the actual boardings, are led and conducted by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

    The Winslow Griesser is a 154-foot fast response cutter homported in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard Fast Response Cutters are a key component of the Coast Guard’s offshore fleet that is capable of deployment independently to conduct missions. The cutters have an enhanced response time and have the ability to conduct missions on moderate and heavy seas.

    The Legare is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia.

    The USS Shamal is a 179-foot Cyclone class coastal patrol ship homeported in Mayport, Florida.

