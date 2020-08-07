2020 August 7 18:00

Rosmorport's to beef up its icebreaking fleet to 38 units in 2020

The fleet of icebreakers owned by FSUE Rosmorport, including now 37 vessels, will be expanded by the end of 2020 with one of the most powerful diesel-electric icebreakers the Viktor Chernomyrdin with a capacity of 25 MW, Rosmorrechflot reported citing the information presented at a meeting of the management and directors boards of FSUE Rosmorport’s branches in Moscow.



The linear icebreaker of Project 22600 is undergoing outfitting and shipbuilder’s trials phase at Admiralty Shipyards (part of USC).



In 2020, to ensure safe passage of commercial ships to/from ice-covered harbours Rosmorport deployed 16 linear icebreakers, 7 linear shallow-draft icebreakers, and 13 auxiliary and harbour icebreakers, icebreaking tugs to provide icebreaking assistance.



Overall, the fleet of Rosmorport will be expanded with 24 new vessels by 2023: in 2020, Rosmorport will take delivery of 14 ships and in 2021-2022 – 10 vessels.