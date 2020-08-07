2020 August 7 15:09

Launching of Russia’s first LNG-powered passenger ship Chaika held at Zelenodolsk Shipyard

Republic of Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Plant AO named after A.M. Gorky (Zelenodolsk Shipyard) hosted an official launching ceremony for Russia’s first LNG-powered river passenger vessel of Project 03622 Chaika LNG. The in-house designed passenger boat is intended for leisure boat tourism.



The ceremony was attended by the Republic of Tatarstan Prime Minister Aleksey Pesoshin and other official guests.



The pilot programme for LNG-powered river vessels was signed in October last year by Gazprom and Zelenodolsk Shipyard. LNG fuel will be supplied by Gazprom Gas-Engine Fuel LLC (Gazomotornoye Toplivo).

The order for Russia’s first LNG powered passenger ship was placed with Zelenodolsk Shipyard by STLC. The contract was signed in pursuance of Russian Government’s Decree dated Dec.25, 2019 (“On providing subsidies in 2019 and 2021 from the federal budget to STLC for capital investment in acquisition of civil ships”).

The contract between STLC and Zelenodolsk Shipyard for construction of the Chaika LNG was signed on 17 February 2020 following an open bidding process. The boat delivery is scheduled for December 2022.

PM Pesoshin said that Tatarstan has become one of the first regions in Russia that in conjunction with Gazprom works to expand the use of natural gas as a fuel for various types of transport. He noted that today Zelenodolsk Shipyard successfully implements important state tasks, creating unique warships and civil vessels.

The leisure and sightseeing boat’s capacity is 176 passengers features a single-steel hull, aft engine room arrangement and forward wheelhouse in the superstructure.

Key characteristics: LOA: 58.8 m; Breadth: 10.8 m; Draft – about 1.2 m; Speed – about 18 km/h; Crew – 3+8 personnel members; Endurance – 24 hours.

The Chaika LNG was outfitted with two cryogenic tanks, 6.7 m3 each. LNG will be supplied by a gas tank truck with capacity of 16 tonnes. Gas fuel will be delivered to a designated site on the territory of Zelenodolsk Shipayrd.



Alexander Karpov, General Director Zelenodolsk Shipyard said his company is capable of building at least 20 such vessels, but this will require the facilities expansion.

Following sea trials on August 30, on the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Chaika LNG will make her maiden voyage along the Kazanka River. Once the boat is delivered and enters service she will service the Kazan-Sviyazhsk itinerary.



Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky, specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The enterprise is managed by AK BARS HOLDING.