2020 August 7 13:19

Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard hosts launching ceremony for the RSD59 series MS Pola Marina

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard held on August 7, an official launching ceremony for the tenth of a series of RSD59 design eleven bulk carriers. The under construction MS Pola Marina was ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).



Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard (part of a shipbuilding conglomerate United Shipbuilding Corporation) on August 7, 2020, will host a launching ceremony for "Pola Marina", the 10th dry cargo ship of Project RSD59, the shipbuilding company said.

Contract for the third RSD59 series numbering eleven dry cargo carriers was signed between Krasnoye Sormovo and State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) in March 2019. Two more ships of the series scheduled to be launched this year. In December 2019, Krasnoye Sormovo and STLC signed new contracts on construction of nine dry cargo carriers under the option for signing contracts on construction and delivery of 20 ships of RSD59 design.



RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.



The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).



Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days.



Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).



Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau-Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.



Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard PAO is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ships have been built and refitted at Krasnoye Sormovo. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet complying with the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).



The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. The Corporation established in 2007 with 100% federal ownership comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and ship repair companies as well as leading naval architecture and marine engineering firms). Currently, USC consolidates major part of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of USC though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.