North Carolina Ports records year-over-year increases in Fiscal Year 2020

The North Carolina State Ports Authority recorded year-over-year increases in volumes through the Port of Wilmington and Port of Morehead City in Fiscal Year 2020, which ended June 30, 2020, the company said in its release.

North Carolina Ports container volume through the Port of Wilmington in FY20 increased by 4 percent over FY19. NC Ports set a record for refrigerated containers, moving 12,839 boxes, a 13 percent increase over the previous year. In total, refrigerated container volume has increased 267 percent between FY15 and FY20.

Additionally, the Port of Wilmington recorded 36 percent year-over-year growth for general cargo operations, moving a total of 2.8 million tons of bulk and breakbulk cargo in FY20. The Port of Morehead City also saw year-over-year increases in general cargo. A total of 1.1 million tons of bulk and breakbulk cargo moved through Morehead City, an increase of 2 percent over FY19.

Building on the positive momentum, NC Ports reached several key milestones in its more than $200 million capital improvements plan in FY20.

Record financial performance with earnings at an all-time high.

Completed an air draft improvement project over the Cape Fear River.

Opened 2,600 contiguous feet of container berth space at the Port of Wilmington.

Completed Phase 2 of its turning basin expansion project.

Welcomed the largest vessel to the Port of Wilmington, the 13,100 TEU MV Hyundai Hope.

Opened a new refrigerated container yard at the Port of Wilmington.

Welcomed a new rail-mounted gantry crane at the Port of Morehead City.

In addition to improvements at the Ports of Wilmington and Morehead City, North Carolina Ports also completed construction upgrades at Charlotte Inland Port. The improvements doubled the container capacity of the inland facility by enabling the grounding of loaded and empty containers while improving cargo velocity and enhancing trucker experience with improved traffic flow. These upgrades coupled with NC Ports’ enhanced next-day intermodal rail service, the Queen City Express, enabled the Ports Authority to double rail volume moving between the Port of Wilmington and Charlotte, North Carolina.



