2020 August 7 13:21

ABP invests in Port of Lowestoft to support UK Southern North Sea energy sector

Associated British Ports (ABP), the owner and operator of the Port of Lowestoft has invested more than £250,000 in the construction of a new fuel bunkering facility to support the UK Southern North Sea (SNS) energy sector, the company said in its release.

Yesterday, the bunkering facility received its first fuel from the vessel, Thun Grace, which called at the Port of Lowestoft on behalf of Peterson UK and GEOS Group as part of a strategic partnership to carry out fuel services. GEOS Group provides fuel directly from a UK refinery to various ports around the UK.



Construction of the new facility, which included the raising of bund walls, began in November 2019 and was completed on schedule by the local contractor Brooks and Wood.



Since the start of ABP and Peterson UK’s long-term business partnership in January 2019, the two companies have celebrated a number of successes, including reaching the milestone of handling 100 vessels in October 2019. Since then, this figure has grown to more than 350 vessels, which have called at the port.

Peterson UK operates a wide range of warehouses and other cargo and logistic services from the Port of Lowestoft, including fuel bunkering to support the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors being supplied from its Lowestoft Supply Base.