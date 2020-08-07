  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 7 11:22

    The second tanker manufactured in Azerbaijan launched for the next stage of construction

    Oil tanker “Kalbajar”, built at Baku Shipyard LLC by order of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO), was launched for the next stage of construction, the company said in its release.

    The construction of the hull is complete for 100%. The rest of the finishing works will continue at the quay of the Shipyard. For this, the tanker “Kalbajar” was launched from the construction site of the plant by hydraulic trolleys through the floating dock.

    The concept of this vessel was developed jointly with the Odessa Marine Engineering Bureau and experienced ASCO specialists. The ship, designed according to the Volga-Don MAKS project, has the ability to cross the Volga-Don canal at maximum carrying capacity.

    The new generation tanker “Kalbajar” has a length of 141 meters, a width of 16.9 meters, and a height of 6 meters. A ship with a crew of 15 members will be able to move at a speed of 10 knots per hour. The tanker has 6 cargo tanks with a total capacity of 9212 cubic meters for the transportation of crude oil and oil products. The vessel with a deadweight of 7,875 tons at sea and 5,447 tons on the river is equipped with two Wartsila engines, each with a capacity of 1200 kW.

    After completion of operational tests at the quay of the Shipyard, the tanker will be tested at the sea.

    It is planned to operate the tanker in foreign waters.

    Distinguished by a unique design and a wide range of technical capabilities, this vessel is the second oil tanker built at the Baku Shipyard. The first tanker “Lachin”, launched last year, is already exploited in outer waters.

    At the same time, following the schedule, the construction of two more vessels of the same type is underway for ASCO.

    Along with this, negotiations are ongoing with the Baku Shipyard regarding the construction of vessels of various purposes for ASCO fleets.

