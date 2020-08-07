2020 August 7 10:37

MSC’s Golden Horn service links China, Korea & Russia’s east coast

MSC announced its Golden Horn service, complementing its existing intra-Asia network and linking China, Korea and the east Russia coast, effective from week 34.

The Golden Horn is a weekly service that will connect the largest container terminal in eastern Russia, Vostochniy, with the biggest container ports in China and South Korea.

With the Golden Horn, MSC customers will benefit from one of the most important rail gateways linking the Far East to Europe via Vladivostok.

The first sailing will be MSC Nora HX 034R, ETA Shanghai, 19 August 2020.

The full port rotation is: Vladivostok – Vostochniy – Busan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Busan – Vladivostok