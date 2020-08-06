2020 August 6 19:00

FSL Trust agrees to sell three containerships

The Board of Directors of FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager of First Ship Lease Trust, announces that FSL-20, Inc., FSL-21, Inc. and FSL-22, Inc., wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Trust, have, in the ordinary course of business, executed memoranda of agreement to sell the containerships FSL Eminence, FSL Elixir andYM Enhancer to unaffiliated third parties and have received the initial 10% deposit in escrow, the company said in its release.

The containerships have a capacity of 4,250 TEU each and were owned by FSL Trust since they were built in 2008. As announced on 20 May 2020 and 16 June 2020, FSL Eminence andFSL Elixir wereredelivered to the Trust upon completion of their charters with Yang Ming Marine in May and June 2020, respectively, and are expected to be delivered to their buyers as soon as practically possible. The vessel YM Enhancer is chartered to Yang Ming Marine until October 2020 and is expected to be delivered to her buyers upon completion of the charter.The details of the net proceeds of the disposal and their utilization will be announced upon completion of the disposals.