    Vodohod’s newbuild Mustai Karim arrives at Saint Petersburg

    The newly delivered cruise ship "Mustai Karim of Project PV300 arrived at St. Petersburg. The vessel on August 1 left the basin of Krasnoe Sormovo Shipyard in Nizhny Novgorod and set sail for St.Petersburg, the correspondent of PortNews reports.

    The Marine Engineering Bureau designed PV300 cruise ship was ordered by Vodokhod. The river cruises operator has scheduled for the period of September 25 — October 15 three river-sea cruises from Rostov-on-Don to the ports of the Azov and Black Sea on the Rostov-on-Don - Yeisk - Temryuk - Novorossiysk / Abrau- Dyurso - Taganrog - Rostov-on-Don itinerary.

    Marine Engineering Bureau was developing the PV300 design in 2010-2015 for the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Russia within the framework of the Federal Target Program "Development of Civil Marine Engineering for 2009-2016" (State Customer/Program Coordinator - Ministry of Industry and Trade).

    The vessel is being built under the tripartite contract signed January 2017 by USC, Mashpromleasing (earlier known as Goznak-Leasing) and shipping company Vodohod. The cruise ship was launched on 11 September 2019. The four-deck cruise ship is able to accommodate 329 passengers in comfortable cabins for two persons (there are seven cabins for three persons – two adults and one child) of 17 to 46 square meters.  

    The five-star class cruise ship will operate on long-distance cruise lines Moscow - St. Petersburg, Moscow - Astrakhan and Moscow - Rostov-on-Don, along the Azov and Black Seas.

    Restaurant on the main deck is of 329 seats, so it is able to accommodate all the passengers including children. For leisure time there are round-view salons (200-seats musical one and 50-seats reading one), transformed 140-seats conference room, 3 bars (bear one, "Panorama" and at the reading salon), children room, fitness salon (sauna, hamam, massage room, gym, hairdressing salon) souvenir shop and solarium on the open sun deck (700 m²). Lifts connected all decks, communications and toilets, enlarged passageways and absence of obstacles for wheelchairs are foreseen for physically challenged people.

    Key Particulars:
    LOA: 141 m;
    LBPs: 140.15 m;
    Overall Breadth: 16.80 m;
    Breadth: 16.60 m;
    Depth: 5.00 m;
    Draft overall: 3.00 m;
    Amidships depth: 16.25 m;
    Speed: 22.5 km/h;
    Crew and service personnel: 141 people;
    Endurance (fuel): 15 days; (other ship stores): 5 days.

    Twin stern nozzle rudders and thrusters with CPPs ensure manoeuvrability of the vessel. Propulsion system includes two diesel engines with maximal continuous rate about 1200 kW; auxiliary unit consisting of three diesel-generators (electrical capacity of 760 kW each), emergency diesel-generator (electrical capacity of 150 kW), and boiler plant consisting of single 800 kW heaters and three 170 kW diesel-ganearator recovery boilers.
     
    Taking into consideration 486 people onboard the vessel, in accordance with RRR Rules the following equipment is arranged onboard the vessel: a pair of fast rescue boats (50 passangers each), 16 life rafts (25 people each) and 2 marine evacuation systems that provide people boarding without entering into water.

    Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard PAO is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ships have been built and refitted at Krasnoye Sormovo. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet complying with the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

