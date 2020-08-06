2020 August 6 16:36

Nevsky Shipyard launches the Pavel Leonov, last ship of PV22 series duo

Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ, part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) today, August 6, launched the Pavel Leonov (Hull No 222), second in a series of two ARC4 combination cargo and passenger ships of Project PV22, the design developer Marine Engineering Bureau said.

The PV22 duo Customer is Sakhalin Leasing Flot AO. The vessel will be able to transport 146 passengers, general cargo, containers / reefers and vehicles between the Sakhalin Island and the Kurile Islands. The PV22 vessels are equipped with a cargo crane to perform cargo handling to/from beach.



The new concept offers higher maneuverability and improved icebreaking capacity as the ship’s design is based on rescue ship of Project MPSV07. The hold capacity is 895 cbm (vs 208-215 cbm of the existing ships). The ship is able to carry 24 containers (including 8 refrigerated containers) and 6 passenger cars.



Key particulars:

LOA: 75.00 m; Length molded: 69.72 m; Breadth overall: 16.00 m; Beam molded: 15.50m; Draft: 5.00 m; Depth: 6.70m; DWT: 1830 tonnes. Main engine rated power 2 x 1800 kW; Bow thruster - 200 kW; Speed: 14.2 knots; Endurance: 15 days.

Passengers are accommodated in a luxury cabin with one berth, an individual bathroom and shower; in 30 double / quadruple cabins with private bathroom and shower (including one cabin for one or two passengers with disabilities and an accompanying person); six four-berth cabins, a bathroom and shower; mother and child cabin (+ 2 of the double / quadruple passenger cabins meet the requirements for mother and child cabins). The total number of berths is 86/146 (double / quadruple occupancy). Restaurant for passengers for meals in two shifts (74 seats). Premises for medical purposes include a single sanitary cabin with an individual bathroom with a bath and shower, a two-berth hospital with an individual bathroom/bath/shower, and an ambulance room.

RS Class notation: KM Arc4 I AUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo hold) DG (pack) Passenger ship.

The vessel namesake is Pavel Leonov who was in charge of the Sakhalin Region from 1960 to 1978. That period is still called the "golden age". This included the launch of the Sakhalin GRES, a ferry service in Kholmsk, the construction of the Yuzhno-Sakhalin airport, high-voltage power lines, kilometers of the railway, as well as many residential buildings, schools and hospitals.

The PV22 series first ship Admiral Nevelskoy (HN 221) was laid down on March 12, 2019 and launched May 28, 2020. The Pavel Leonov (HN 222) was laid down April 1, 2019.

Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ) is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in Russia’s North-West region, which has been building and repairing ships from 1952. Nevsky Shipyard’s production facilities are located on the left bank of the Neva River. The shipyard builds sea-going and inland vessels and performs repair and maintenance of any types. Its own shiplift enables Nevsky Shipyard to launch and lift for drydocking 150-m-long, 4,800-tonne ships.