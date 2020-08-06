2020 August 6 15:43

Zelenodolsk Shipyard to host tomorrow launching and keel-laying ceremonies

Republic of Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Plant AO named after A.M. Gorky (Zelenodolsk Shipyard) is completing preparations for an official launching ceremony for Russia’s first LNG fueled river passenger vessel of Project 03622 Chaika LNG. The in-house designed passenger boat is intended for leisure boat tourism.



The pilot programme for LNG-powered river vessels was signed in October last year by Gazprom and Zelenodolsk Shipyard. LNG fuel will be supplied by Gazprom Gazomotornoye Toplivo.



The order for Russia’s first LNG powered passenger ship was placed with Zelenodolsk Shipyard by STLC. The contract was signed in pursuance of Russian Government’s Decree dated Dec.25, 2019 (“On providing subsidies in 2019 and 2021 from the federal budget to STLC for capital investment in acquisition of civil ships”).



The contract between STLC and Zelenodolsk Shipyard for construction of the Chaika LNG was signed on 17 February 2020 following an open bidding process. The boat delivery is scheduled for December 2022.



The leisure and sightseeing boat’s capacity is 176 passengers features a single-steel hull, aft engine room arrangement and forward wheelhouse in the superstructure.



Key characteristics: LOA: 58.8 m; Breadth: 10.8 m; Draft – about 1.2 m; Speed – about 18 km/h; Crew – 3+8 personnel members; Endurance – 24 hours.



The vessel has a modern exterior and interior design and complies with the latest safe transportation requirements. The high-class comfort ship with air conditioning and heating systems provides a panoramic view. The air draft allows the boat to pass under low bridges (the Kirov Bridge in Kazan). To ensure comfortable conditions for sightseeing trips, the vessel is equipped with an audio guide system in five languages.



In addition to the launching ceremony the shipbuilder plans to hold the same day keel-laying for the 11th and 12th vessels of Crachonok-class special purpose boats series (Project 21980). The cutters were designed by Vimpel Design Bureu based in Nizhny Novgorod for patrol of water areas of Russian Navy’s naval, to combat sabotage and terrorist threats. Boats of this project are equipped with modern radio electronic armament (hydroacoustic station for detecting underwater sabotage forces and means “Anapa”, navigation radar MR-231, optical-electronic complex for lighting near air and surface conditions MTK-201 M3) and means for detecting underwater objects (search survey complex "Kalmar"). The boats are outfitted with diving equipment.



Zelenodolsk Shipyard has built the Crachonok-class serial vessels since 2008. To date, ten boats have been delivered to the State Customer and commissioned into service with the Russian Navy fleet.



The events will be attended by official guests, including the leadership of the Republic of Tatarstan, representatives of the Navy, ministries and departments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan, the administration of the Zelenodolsk municipal district, personnel of AK Bars Holding and Shipbuilding Corporation, designers and contractors.



Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky, specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The enterprise is managed by AK BARS HOLDING.