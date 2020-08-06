2020 August 6 13:54

Tolyattii bound heavylift project cargo successfully handled at Port Bronka

MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka) says it has successfully completed the world's first operation for handling its heaviest-ever cargo shipment — a 300-tonne oversize reactor. The operation was carried out by Bronka’s Liebherr mobile cranes.



The 300-tonne reactor manufactured at an Austrian factory was transported from Europe to Tolyatti, Russia. The cargo shipment was delivered from the Port of Antwerp to MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka).



The shipment included the urea production equipment containing three installations, including the 301-tonne reactor. The handling operation was performed by a pair of Liebherr LHM800, the world's most powerful mobile harbour cranes, using tandem hoist. At MSCC Bronka the oversize cargo was safely loaded onto a heavylift barge that proceeded to Tolyatti in Samara region. At its destination the cargo was rolled off the barge. On July 31, 2020, the oversize reactor was delivered by a multi-axle semi-trailer to the KuibyshevAzot construction site. RTL Group was responsible the heavyweight project cargo transport and logistics.



Nikolai Negodov, General Director of Fenix LLC (Port Bronka operator) commented: "This was a record handling operation both for Bronka port and for our Liebherr LHM800 mobile cranes that hoisted for the first time ever a weight of over 300 tonnes. The unique tandem hoist performed by the LHM800S duo is capable of handling heavy loads weighing up to 500 tonnes. This will allow MSCC Bronka to become a hub for handling project cargoes logistics in the Russia’s North-West."



MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka) owned and operated by OOO is the only deep-water terminal in Big Port of St. Petersburg able to accommodate vessels of up to 347 meters in length, up to 50 meters in width and up to 13 meters in draft. Operational from December 2015, the terminal specializes in handling of containers, Ro-Ro and general cargo. As of today, MSCC Bronka is able to handle about 1.9 million TEUs and over 260,000 units of vehicles and special equipment per year.