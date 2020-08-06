2020 August 6 12:35

Transit container transport by RZD network soars 30% in Jan-Jul

Russian Railways (RZD) in January through July 2020 carried more than 3.2 million of loaded/empty TEU containers across the state-owned rail operator’s network to all destination points. This represents a 15.1% growth on the seven-month period 2019, RZD press office said.



In the reporting period RZD transported 1.3 million TEUs (+12.1%) to destinations in Russia; about 841 000 TEUs were export containers (+14.8%), about 672 000 TEUs of import containers (+13.8%), and 408 600 TEUs of transit containerised goods (+29.6 per cent).



The total number of loaded containers (domestic/export/import/transit) increased by 15.8% to about 2.2 million TEUs (or 31.3 million tonnes of freight), which represents a 17.2% gain. The types of goods include: chemicals and soda – 402 000 TEUs (+29.8%); forest cargo – 316 600 TEUs (+6.1%); paper – 204 300 TEUs (+13.5%);industrial goods – 196 000 TEUs (+21.5%); hardware – 175 600 TEUs (+10.3%); machinery, machine toolls, engines – 154 600 TEUs (+23.2%); automobiles and accessories – 124 600 TEUs (-7.9%); ferrous metals – 113 900 TEUs (+45.1%); non-ferrous metals – 80 300 TEUs (+23,5%); other and unitized cargo – 69 000 TEUs (+16,7%); oil and petroleum products – 49 000 TEUs (+0.2%); construction materials – 70 000 TEUs (+10.2%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 24 500 TEUs (+4.8%); non-ferrous ore and sulfur raw materials – 13 500 TEUs (+33%); steel structures – 8 900 TEUs (+1.5%); fish – 12 100 TEUs (+0.5%); grain – 4 900 TEUs (+12.9%); milling products – 6 200 TEUs (+23%); potatoes, vegetables, fruits – 4 700 TEUs. (a 1.7-times growth); sugar – 1 600 TEUs (+0.1%); salt – 900 TEUs (+19.3%); other food products – 86 300 TEUs (+37.7%).