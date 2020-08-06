2020 August 6 09:21

Crude futures prices resume climb

As of August 6, 08:41 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures price were trading 0.46% higher to settle at $ 45,38 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.19% to close at $ 42,27 a barrel.



On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022. On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.