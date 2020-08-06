  The version for the print

    Crude futures prices resume climb

    As of August 6, 08:41 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures price were trading 0.46% higher to settle at $ 45,38 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.19% to close at $ 42,27 a barrel.

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022. On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 August 6

10:18 Shell signs charter contracts for six newbuild LNG carriers
10:15 Fourth IMO Greenhouse Gas Study: Shipping emissions are projected to increase by up to 50% until 2050, relative to 2018
09:58 The Flemish government, Port of Antwerp and SeReAnt together improve the water quality at the Port of Antwerp
09:26 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 5
09:10 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 06
08:11 NYK starts operation of its first finished-car logistics terminal in Japan

2020 August 5

18:57 Valenciaport triples air quality control cabins
18:16 U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing spearfisher off Maui
18:04 Port of Helsinki turnover decreased by 26.7% to EUR 33.4 million in January–June 2020
17:35 A delegation of the Port of Gdansk visits Klaipeda
17:06 Voluntary ship slowdown through Swiftsure Bank begins August 1
16:49 Mississippi River will get deeper
16:39 MOL introduces FOCUS Project Part Ⅲ: Virtual Ship Visit Application 'Fleet Tour'
16:29 Admiralty Shipyards starts building fourth CT-192 series trawler the Kapitan Martynov
15:27 Solstad secures contract from BP for three vessels in Australia
14:38 ABS to class first Taiwan-built offshore installation vessel
13:22 Hurtigruten temporarily suspends all expedition cruises
13:18 Krasnoye Sormovo to launch the MS Pola Marina cargo ship on August 7
13:12 The Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company completes the upgrade of more than 18,000m2 of storage yard
13:08 Concept of a modular composite fishing boat gets the thumbs up from MARINET
12:39 Scorpio Bulkers to build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) at DEME
12:01 Fincantieri and Saipem sign deep-seabed mining agreement
11:58 MARINET expects draft amendments on autonomous shipping to Russia’s MSC to be submitted by the end of the month
11:13 Future 12th expeditionary fast transport (EPF 12) for US Navy successfully completes acceptance trials
11:06 SEA-KIT bags two USV orders from Fugro
10:51 Indian Register of Shipping launches vessel for Unichart Navigation
10:23 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 4
10:18 Crude futures prices remain nearly flat
09:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 05
09:07 EMSA, ECDC release guidance on resuming safe cruise operations in EU

2020 August 4

18:36 UK publishes Guidance on financial sanctions for Maritime Industry
18:21 Avance Gas sells 2003-built VLGC Avance
17:45 Klaveness Combination Carriers takes delivery of the fourth CLEANBU vessel
17:03 Tallink Grupp publishes July 2020 passenger and cargo statistics
16:58 ADNOC L&S and Wanhua Chemical Group form Strategic Shipping Joint Venture
16:33 Dredging of Utrenny LNG terminal’s basin kicked off
16:02 MHI-MME receives generator turbine and VOC firing auxiliary boiler orders for shuttle tankers
15:51 Flag, coastal and port authorities from eight countries come together to encourage development of maritime autonomous surface ships
15:43 Port of Ust-Luga MRC’ priority is taking care of employees
14:50 NOVATEK’s transshipment terminal in Port of Ust-Luga undergoes overhaul
14:02 Stena Line starts new service Liepaja - Karlskrona - Travemünde
13:26 MRA sets its sights on distance training
13:12 DEME repatriates 75 Philippine crew members from 12 vessels worldwide by charter flight from Brussels South to Manila
12:15 Evergreen joins the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative
11:07 The port of Kiel starts the Cruise Season 2020
10:22 Bunker sales in Vladivostok in Jan-Jul plummet 30%
09:36 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 3
09:30 Crude oil futures become cheaper
09:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 04

2020 August 3

18:43 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge rates from North Europe to Indian Subcontinent
18:06 Total seven-month cargo traffic in Azov-Don basin in Jan-Jul down 6%
17:55 Inmarsat, Thetius and Shell Shipping and Maritime launch 'Crew Welfare Open Innovation Challenge'
17:25 The PV300 MS Mustai Karim leaves Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard basin, sets sail for St. Petersburg
16:42 Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended week higher
16:06 Russian Gov’t approves regulation on crab boats construction incentives
15:32 Kalmar delivers four medium and heavy forklifts to support Yizheng Port in meeting safety and environmental requirements
15:26 RZD seven-month loaded freight down 4.4%
14:18 Ust-Luga Company wins the Ust-Luga Cup 2020
13:24 Borr Drilling Limited enters into a new contract and LOIs for three rigs