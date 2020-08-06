2020 August 6 08:11

NYK starts operation of its first finished-car logistics terminal in Japan

On August 4, NYK commenced operation of its first finished-car logistics terminal in Japan by welcoming NYK-operated Shohjin, the first pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) to visit the port, the company said in its release.

The Yokohama Daikoku C-3 Terminal is a finished-car logistics terminal that NYK leases from the Yokohama Kawasaki International Port Corporation and operates at Yokohama port, one of the ports that handle the largest number of finished-cars in Japan.

This terminal offers cargo handling, storage, and transshipment services for the export and import of finished-cars and construction machinery. NYK plans to expand its services at this terminal by welcoming vessels other than those solely operated by NYK.

The terminal also aims to be an environmentally friendly terminal that is easy for stevedores to work at. For example, a stevedore rest area has been established on the site, and specialized LED lighting has been introduced for night harbor work.

In accordance with its new medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” the NYK Group seeks to promote growth of the auto logistics business, which is one of the company’s stable-freight-rate businesses. At the same time, the NYK Group will seek to develop terminal operations that take ESGs and sustainability into consideration so as to provide value to customers, their employees, local communities, and other stakeholders.