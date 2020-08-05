  The version for the print

    Valenciaport triples air quality control cabins

    The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) is going to triple the number of air quality control booths with the installation of new stations in three areas selected by technicians from the Centre for Environmental Studies of the Mediterranean (CEAM). Specifically, the booths will be located within the scope of port activity to measure concentration levels in that area and in areas that allow monitoring of the impact on the urban core, as indicated by CEAM technicians.

    The installation of new cabins in the facilities of the Port of Valencia is a response to Valenciaport’s commitment to improving port and transport emissions through innovative solutions. With this initiative, analyses and parameters will be obtained to inform the port community and residents of the area of influence about air quality in an active and regular way.

    The Port of Valencia currently has a station that analyses air quality in real time, measuring the concentration of sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxides (NO2/NO/NOx), ozone (O3), carbon monoxide (CO) and PM10 and PM2.5 particles. “According to the analyses carried out by this cabin on a continuous basis, all the parameters are below the limits set by the regulations and the air quality in the Port is optimal,” explains Santiago López, head of the PAV’s Environment Department. Also, Valenciaport has installed seven new environmental sensors to complement the current equipment and which have been strategically located in the Port of Valencia facilities.

    This initiative is part of the GREEN C PORTS project, which is coordinated by the Valenciaport Foundation, and which has recently taken another step forward with the tender for the supply, installation and configuration of this environmental control equipment with a budget of 332,700 euros.

    The GREEN C PORTS project aims to achieve, through digitalisation, increased efficiency in port operations, the promotion of the environmental sustainability of the Port and the environmental performance of operations. In addition, it also seeks to increase the integration of ports with the city and reduce the impacts of port operations on the city, as well as the improvement of information systems and their interoperability, including maritime traffic management systems. The Green C PORTS project is an initiative that is co-financed by the European Union through the Connecting Europe Facility programme and which, in addition to Valencia, is also being developed in the ports of Venice, Piraeus, Bremerhaven and Wilhemshaven.

    The European project GREEN C PORTS has won the prize in the category “Resilient Infrastructure” awarded by IAPH 2020 at the World Ports Sustainability Awards. This international award recognises Valenciaport’s commitment to reducing the impact of port operations on cities and controlling emissions in the main European ports. This initiative includes six case studies consisting of prototypes and pilot tests. They will be carried out in different European ports, including the Port of Valencia, and will serve as a basis for testing innovative technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data or predictive analysis using artificial intelligence models.

2020 August 5

