2020 August 5 18:16

U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing spearfisher off Maui

The Coast Guard suspended the active search for William Scott Stanga off Maui, Monday evening.



Stanga, 52-years-old, remains missing.



“We extend our condolences to the Stanga family during this trying time” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Brian, a Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstander. “These types of cases are always the hardest for all involved and we wish the outcome had been different. Over the past days our crews, working closely with the Maui County Fire Department, conducted 35 searches covering 621 square nautical miles with no sign of Mr. Stanga. We suspended the active search today after sunset pending new information.”



Stanga was reported missing Friday after he failed to return from spearfishing off Paia.



At 10 p.m., Friday, Sector Honolulu received a report from the Maui County Dispatch reporting the situation. Stanga had gone spearfishing at 5 p.m. and when he did not return, his friends contacted 911 to report he was overdue.



Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and deployed Coast Guard crews to search the area.



The weather on scene at the time of the call was winds of 23 mph and seas less then one foot.