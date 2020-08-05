2020 August 5 16:29

Admiralty Shipyards starts building fourth CT-192 series trawler the Kapitan Martynov

Admiralty Shipyards JSC (Admiralteyskie Verfi, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) laid the keel for the fourth in a series of ten large-tonnage factory freezer trawler of Project CT-192. The ship will be named "Kapitan Martynov", the shipbuilding company said in a press release.



The contract for the construction of a series of ten (8 + 2 optional) factory freezer trawlers for the Russian Fishery Company LLC (RFC) was signed in October 2017 as part of the state investment quotas program. The entire series is laid down in pairs, two vessels annually.

The shipyard performs construction of the serial laying down a pair of ships every year. The first duo was launched in March and June 2020. So, the construction of each new ship in the series will take less time than the previous one.

The 4th trawler namesake is Viktor Martynov (1954-2002), the Honored Captain of the Far Eastern Fleet.

The ten trawlers ordered for Russian Fishery Company were designed for fishing pollock and herring with a pelagic trawl in the Bering and Okhotsk seas, as well as in the adjacent basins of the Eastern coast of Russia. The CT-192 trawler will feature the state-of-the-art equipment for waste-free processing and freezing of fish; storage and transportation to ports; produce of fish oil, pollock roe, minced meat and fish meal. The vessel has fishprocessing and flour-grinding plants, for preserving of 60-80 tonnes of fish fillets, 80 tonnes of minced surimi meat and 250 tonnes of fish meal daily.

Total value of the 10 trawlers series construction is in excess of RUB 65 billion.

The lead ship of Project СТ-192, Kapitan Vdovichenko, was laid down on 23 January 2019 and launched on 27 March 2020.

The serial factory freezer trawlers are being built under the state incentive programme: extra fishing quota in exchange for investments in newbuilds ('quotas-under-keel' principle).

Key characteristic of СТ-192 design: LOA: 108.20 m, BOA: 21.0 m, depth: 11.55 m; maximum draft: 8.35 m; displacement (loaded): 11,873 t, ice class - ICE 1 A; designed speed: 15 knots; main propulsion engine: 8,120 kW; crew: 40; plant personnel: up to 99. Class notation - KM IA Super (hull) Ice 3 (power) AUT 1 REF BWM (T) Fishing vessel by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

Russian Fishery Company is one of the largest Russian producers of wild white fish, one of the leading producers of Alaska Pollock in Russia and globally. Its primary commercial fishing grounds are in the Bering Sea and The Sea of Okhotsk, some of the cleanest oceanic areas of the entire globe. RFC is implementing a fleet modernization program to further facilitate the production of high value-added products.

Admiralty Shipyards (Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC, formerly Soviet Shipyard No. 194) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and the Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker are under construction. The Company’s staff numbers 6,300 persons. In 2019, the shipyard celebrated its 315th anniversary.