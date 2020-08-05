  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 5 16:29

    Admiralty Shipyards starts building fourth CT-192 series trawler the Kapitan Martynov

    Admiralty Shipyards JSC (Admiralteyskie Verfi, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) laid the keel for the fourth in a series of ten large-tonnage factory freezer trawler of Project CT-192. The ship will be named "Kapitan Martynov", the shipbuilding company said in a press release.

    The contract for the construction of a series of ten (8 + 2 optional) factory freezer trawlers for the Russian Fishery Company LLC (RFC) was signed in October 2017 as part of the state investment quotas program. The entire series is laid down in pairs, two vessels annually.

    The shipyard performs construction of the serial laying down a pair of ships every year. The first duo was launched in March and June 2020. So, the construction of each new ship in the series will take less time than the previous one.

    The 4th trawler namesake is Viktor Martynov (1954-2002), the Honored Captain of the Far Eastern Fleet.

    The ten trawlers ordered for Russian Fishery Company were designed for fishing pollock and herring with a pelagic trawl in the Bering and Okhotsk seas, as well as in the adjacent basins of the Eastern coast of Russia. The CT-192 trawler will feature the state-of-the-art equipment for waste-free processing and freezing of fish; storage and transportation to ports; produce of fish oil, pollock roe, minced meat and fish meal. The vessel has fishprocessing and flour-grinding plants, for preserving of 60-80 tonnes of fish fillets, 80 tonnes of minced surimi meat and 250 tonnes of fish meal daily.

    Total value of the 10 trawlers series construction is in excess of RUB 65 billion.

    The lead ship of Project СТ-192, Kapitan Vdovichenko, was laid down on 23 January 2019 and launched on 27 March 2020.

    The serial factory freezer trawlers are being built under the state incentive programme: extra fishing quota in exchange for investments in newbuilds ('quotas-under-keel' principle).

    Key characteristic of СТ-192 design: LOA: 108.20 m, BOA: 21.0 m, depth: 11.55 m; maximum draft: 8.35 m; displacement (loaded): 11,873 t, ice class - ICE 1 A; designed speed: 15 knots; main propulsion engine: 8,120 kW; crew: 40; plant personnel: up to 99. Class notation - KM  IA Super (hull) Ice 3 (power) AUT 1 REF BWM (T) Fishing vessel by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

    Russian Fishery Company is one of the largest Russian producers of wild white fish, one of the leading producers of Alaska Pollock in Russia and globally. Its primary commercial fishing grounds are in the Bering Sea and The Sea of Okhotsk, some of the cleanest oceanic areas of the entire globe. RFC is implementing a fleet modernization program to further facilitate the production of high value-added products.

    Admiralty Shipyards (Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC, formerly Soviet Shipyard No. 194) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and the Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker are under construction. The Company’s staff numbers 6,300 persons. In 2019, the shipyard celebrated its 315th anniversary.

Другие новости по темам: trawler, Admiralty Shipyards, RFC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 5

18:57 Valenciaport triples air quality control cabins
18:16 U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing spearfisher off Maui
18:04 Port of Helsinki turnover decreased by 26.7% to EUR 33.4 million in January–June 2020
17:35 A delegation of the Port of Gdansk visits Klaipeda
17:06 Voluntary ship slowdown through Swiftsure Bank begins August 1
16:49 Mississippi River will get deeper
16:39 MOL introduces FOCUS Project Part Ⅲ: Virtual Ship Visit Application 'Fleet Tour'
16:29 Admiralty Shipyards starts building fourth CT-192 series trawler the Kapitan Martynov
15:27 Solstad secures contract from BP for three vessels in Australia
14:38 ABS to class first Taiwan-built offshore installation vessel
13:22 Hurtigruten temporarily suspends all expedition cruises
13:18 Krasnoye Sormovo to launch the MS Pola Marina cargo ship on August 7
13:12 The Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company completes the upgrade of more than 18,000m2 of storage yard
13:08 Concept of a modular composite fishing boat gets the thumbs up from MARINET
12:39 Scorpio Bulkers to build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) at DEME
12:01 Fincantieri and Saipem sign deep-seabed mining agreement
11:58 MARINET expects draft amendments on autonomous shipping to Russia’s MSC to be submitted by the end of the month
11:13 Future 12th expeditionary fast transport (EPF 12) for US Navy successfully completes acceptance trials
11:06 SEA-KIT bags two USV orders from Fugro
10:51 Indian Register of Shipping launches vessel for Unichart Navigation
10:23 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 4
10:18 Crude futures prices remain nearly flat
09:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 05
09:07 EMSA, ECDC release guidance on resuming safe cruise operations in EU

2020 August 4

18:36 UK publishes Guidance on financial sanctions for Maritime Industry
18:21 Avance Gas sells 2003-built VLGC Avance
17:45 Klaveness Combination Carriers takes delivery of the fourth CLEANBU vessel
17:03 Tallink Grupp publishes July 2020 passenger and cargo statistics
16:58 ADNOC L&S and Wanhua Chemical Group form Strategic Shipping Joint Venture
16:33 Dredging of Utrenny LNG terminal’s basin kicked off
16:02 MHI-MME receives generator turbine and VOC firing auxiliary boiler orders for shuttle tankers
15:51 Flag, coastal and port authorities from eight countries come together to encourage development of maritime autonomous surface ships
15:43 Port of Ust-Luga MRC’ priority is taking care of employees
14:50 NOVATEK’s transshipment terminal in Port of Ust-Luga undergoes overhaul
14:02 Stena Line starts new service Liepaja - Karlskrona - Travemünde
13:26 MRA sets its sights on distance training
13:12 DEME repatriates 75 Philippine crew members from 12 vessels worldwide by charter flight from Brussels South to Manila
12:15 Evergreen joins the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative
11:07 The port of Kiel starts the Cruise Season 2020
10:22 Bunker sales in Vladivostok in Jan-Jul plummet 30%
09:36 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 3
09:30 Crude oil futures become cheaper
09:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 04

2020 August 3

18:43 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge rates from North Europe to Indian Subcontinent
18:06 Total seven-month cargo traffic in Azov-Don basin in Jan-Jul down 6%
17:55 Inmarsat, Thetius and Shell Shipping and Maritime launch 'Crew Welfare Open Innovation Challenge'
17:25 The PV300 MS Mustai Karim leaves Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard basin, sets sail for St. Petersburg
16:42 Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended week higher
16:06 Russian Gov’t approves regulation on crab boats construction incentives
15:32 Kalmar delivers four medium and heavy forklifts to support Yizheng Port in meeting safety and environmental requirements
15:26 RZD seven-month loaded freight down 4.4%
14:18 Ust-Luga Company wins the Ust-Luga Cup 2020
13:24 Borr Drilling Limited enters into a new contract and LOIs for three rigs
13:08 Long-awaited project of Kalmykia’s Lagan Port becomes part of the federal transport territorial planning
12:46 MSC Cruises and Palumbo Group form joint venture to operate the Palumbo Malta Shipyard
12:23 OHT wins contract for transport and installation of foundations at Dogger Bank
12:20 RZD to resume traffic via new rail bridge across the Kola as of October 1
11:46 Eagle Bulk reports the successful resolution of security incident onboard vessel
11:10 Buyan-class corvette Grayvoron departs for Novorossiysk sea trials base
09:48 Crude futures prices edge down