  • 2020 August 5 14:38

    ABS to class first Taiwan-built offshore installation vessel

    ABS is to provide classification services to the first floating heavy lift and installation vessel to be built in Taiwan. Named ‘Green Jade’, the vessel has been commissioned by CDWE, a joint venture between Taiwanese company CSBC and Belgian offshore contractor DEME,  and will be built at CSBC in Taiwan for delivery in 2022 for deployment in the region’s offshore wind market.

    “This is a key development for the region’s offshore wind capability and for the Taiwanese shipbuilding industry and we are delighted to be able to support it,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President of Global Offshore Markets. “Offshore wind has huge potential for growth globally and ABS has the experience to help the industry achieve its ambitions with an unwavering focus on safety.”

    At 216.5 meters in length and with a crew of up to 160 people, Green Jade will be equipped to handle the heaviest monopiles, jackets and turbines and features a 4,000-tonne capacity crane. As well as Dynamic Positioning 3 capability and dual fuel engines Green Jade features a waste heat recovery system that converts heat from the exhaust gases and cooling water to electrical energy.

    ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.

