2020 August 5 13:18

Krasnoye Sormovo to launch the MS Pola Marina cargo ship on August 7

Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard (part of a shipbuilding conglomerate United Shipbuilding Corporation) on August 7, 2020, will host a launching ceremony for "Pola Marina", the 10th dry cargo ship of Project RSD59, the shipbuilding company said.

The contract on construction of the third series numbering eleven dry cargo carriers of RSD59 design was signed between Krasnoye Sormovo and State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) in March 2019. Two more ships of the serias are to be launched this year. In December 2019, Krasnoye Sormovo and STLC signed new contracts on construction of nine dry cargo carriers under the option for signing contracts on construction and delivery of 20 ships of RSD59 design.



RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.



The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).



Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days.



Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).



Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau-Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.



Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard PAO is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ships have been built and refitted at Krasnoye Sormovo. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet complying with the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).



United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.