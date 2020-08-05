2020 August 5 13:08

Concept of a modular composite fishing boat gets the thumbs up from MARINET

Industry Association MARINET, a working group of the National Technological Initiative has supported the design of a small fishing vessel developed by based Kompan Marine Ltd., a Saint Petersburg, Russia based small yachts and RIBs designer and builder.

The shipbuilding firm general director Alexander Taranenko said in his presentation at the MARINET meeting that his company will apply a modular concept for the fishing boat to be built of composite materials. He added that the vessel can be outfitted with electric propulsion system.



The cost of such a vessel is estimated at RUB 85 million, the boat powered by electric propulsion at RUB 100 million. With the boat serial production the cost can be reduced, the shipbuilding firm says.



Key particulars: LOA: 19.9 m, beam: 6.85 m, draft: 2.62 m, speed: 12 knots.



According to the company's estimates, the demand for such boats in the Black Sea region exceeds 50 units, in the Caspian Sea — more than 120 units, and in the far East — more than 200 units.



The shipbuilding company says it has an agreement with a customer from the Black Sea region who would be willing to purchase the first boat.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade will support the project, said Boris Kabakov, Director of the Ministry’s Department of Shipbuilding and Marine Technology, who attended the meeting.