2020 August 5 11:58

MARINET expects draft amendments on autonomous shipping to Russia’s MSC to be submitted by the end of the month

Industry Association MARINET, a working group of the National Technological Initiative expects that the developed legislative changes to the Merchant Shipping Code of the Russian Federation regarding legal relationship when operating surface autonomous vessels to be submitted to the Russian government by the end of August 2020. As Vitaly Klyuyev, a MARINET member Vitaly Klyuev said at the working group meeting, there are no fundamental objections to the prepared draft document.



A draft resolution of the Russian government on providing test operation of Russian flagged autonomous surface vessels is being prepared. The adoption of the governmental resolution will allow shipowners to conduct trials on autonomous vessels with minimum crew members.

MARINET says the group has prepared draft recommendations on the application of the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea 1972 (COLREGs) to autonomous ships. Besides, a note has been sent to the IMO with the proposals of on improvement of international rules regarding autonomous vessels operation. The notes are expected to be considered abt the IMO meeting this winter, the group said.

The National Technological Initiative is the presidential program, which started in 2014. The NTI is aimed at creating conditions to ensure the leadership of Russian companies in the new high-tech markets that will shape the structure of the global economy in the next 15 to 20 years. Roadmaps are being implemented through projects, development, selection and implementation of which is regulated by Guidelines approved by Russian Government on 18 April 2016 (No 317) “On implementation of the National Technological Initiative”. The roadmap of NTI Marinet was approved by the Presidium of the Presidential Council for Modernization of Economics and Innovative Development of Russia on 16 October 2015.