2020 August 5 12:01

Fincantieri and Saipem sign deep-seabed mining agreement

Fincantieri and Saipem have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the development of deep-seabed mining (DSM), i.e. the sustainable exploitation of deep-sea floors over 3,000 metres in depth, Fincantieri said in its release. This agreement sets the ground for a strategic partnership aimed at developing and pursuing business opportunities in the field of designing, engineering, building and managing DSM systems.

Deep-sea floors are rich in minerals, mostly sulphides (sulphur), cobalt crusts and polymetallic nodules, all of which are essential to modern digital economy. There are no appropriate industrial extraction applications, however, that can enable mining companies to extend their activities in open water.

Fincantieri and Saipem decided to pool together their expertise to provide these professionals with innovative solutions. Therefore, the first goal of the partnership will be to draw up an industrial plan containing evidence of the technical and economic feasibility and sustainability of new DSM projects.

Saipem is a leading company specialising in engineering, drilling and construction services for major projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is a single company divided into five business divisions (E&C Offshore, E&C Onshore, Drilling Offshore, Drilling Onshore, and XSIGHT dedicated to conceptual engineering). As a global solution provider, Saipem, with its unique skills and expertise and high-tech assets, develops solutions designed to meet its customers' needs. It is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange and operates in more than 70 countries worldwide, employing 34,000 employees of 120 different nationalities.