2020 August 5 11:06

SEA-KIT bags two USV orders from Fugro

Dutch surveyor Fugro has ordered two 12-metre SEA-KIT X class uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), the company said in its release. The two new USVs are the first of multiple builds for Fugro as part of the partnership. Essex-based SEA-KIT and Fugro first announced their partnership in March this year.

The schedule also includes the design, build and delivery of SEA-KIT’s 24-metre Omega class USV in 2021. The first of the 12-metre SEA-KIT X class USVs will be delivered to Fugro in Perth, Australia, in Q4 2020.

Specifically, it will feature remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) launch-and-recovery systems and station-keeping capabilities.

The vessel will conduct completely uncrewed ROV pipeline inspections in up to 400 metres water depth on Australia’s NW Shelf. The second USV, which will have a similar fit-out, will go to Fugro in Aberdeen in Q1 2021. The first order is already under construction at SEA-KIT’s facility in Tollesbury, Essex.

The new USVs will consume up to 95 per cent less fuel than traditional, crewed vessels. This supports international ambitions for net zero global emissions in the marine industry.