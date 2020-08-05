2020 August 5 10:51

Indian Register of Shipping launches vessel for Unichart Navigation

M.V. ROKNOOR-32, a General Cargo vessel, built under the classification of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), was successfully launched from the Delta Shipyard in Chattogram, Bangladesh. Ordered by Unichart Navigation Limited, M.V. ROKNOOR-32 is the first in the series of five vessels and is also the first Bangladesh flag vessel being constructed under IRClass.

The launch follows closely on several other vessels which were built under IRClass’ classification and successfully delivered during this unprecedented global pandemic. It underpins IRClass’ dedication and proven track record to fulfil clients’ needs, ensuring that work carries on even during these unpredictable times.



M.V. ROKNOOR-32 is approximately 82.5m long with the capacity of 3200DWT and is designed to meet the latest IMO conventions and codes for worldwide operations.