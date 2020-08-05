2020 August 5 13:22

Hurtigruten temporarily suspends all expedition cruises

Hurtigruten says it has suspended all expedition sailings on MS Roald Amundsen.



"As a response to the coronavirus outbreak on board MS Roald Amundsen, Hurtigruten temporarily suspends all expedition sailings on MS Roald Amundsen, MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Spitsbergen until further notice," the cruise company said in its press release.



All 158 crew members on Hurtigruten's expedition ship MS Roald Amundsen have now been tested for possible Coronavirus infection. 36 have tested positive for COVID-19, while 122 are confirmed as negative. Nine guests have tested positive. The ship is currently docked in Tromsø, Norway with no guests on board.



- The safety and well-being of our guests and crew is Hurtigruten’s number one priority. We are now focusing all available efforts in taking care of our guests and colleagues. We are working closely with the Norwegian National and Local Health Authorities for follow-up, information, further testing, and infection tracking, says CEO in Hurtigruten, Daniel Skjeldam.



- In light of the recent increase in new cases of COVID-19 globally, the only responsible choice is to suspend all expedition sailings until we are absolutely confident, we can carry out our operations in line with all requirements from the Authorities and with the even stricter requirements we have set for ourselves, says CEO in Hurtigruten, Daniel Skjeldam.



Hurtigruten is as of Monday in the process of reaching out to and informing guests booked on the now cancelled voyages.



The decision has no impact on Hurtigruten's coastal Norway operations.