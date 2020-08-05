  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 5 12:39

    Scorpio Bulkers to build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) at DEME

    Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) (“Scorpio” or the “Company”) announced August 3 that it has signed a Letter of Intent to construct a Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (“WTIV”) with options for additional vessels.

    Emanuele A. Lauro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Scorpio Bulkers is embarking on a new and exciting journey.  The world urgently needs to reduce emissions and offshore wind will make a pivotal contribution.  We appreciate the encouragement and assistance of multiple partners – including suppliers, customers, and shipbuilders – as we take a significant first step in transitioning the Company towards a sustainable future.  This strategic direction now aligns with our future customers, investors, finance providers and the growing momentum in global public policy.  At the same time, the Board of Directors carefully considered this project and believes that this transition will result in higher and more predictable shareholder returns in a structural growth market.  Our transition has begun.”

    He added “Scorpio has a history of executing complex maritime projects and of building teams and expertise to enter new markets.  We are fully committed to this new direction as an area of significant value creation for our shareholders and alignment with our multiple stakeholders. “

    The initial vessel will be built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Inc. for delivery that is scheduled in 2023. This WTIV is an NG-16000X design GustoMSC (a subsidiary of National Oilwell Varco NOV:NYSE), and includes a 1500 Leg Encircling Crane (LEC) from Huisman Equipment B.V..  The total project cost is expected to be approximately $265-$290 million, subject to final design modifications.  The contract is expected to be signed in early Q4 2020 and will include options to construct up to an additional three units having similar specifications.

    This WTIV will be one of the most sophisticated dedicated turbine installation vessels in the world.  It will have the capacity to install onto pre-prepared foundations the largest wind turbines currently designed, at a height of over 185 meters above sea level and in water depth in excess of 65 meters. The vessel incorporates various features and green innovations that significantly improve the operating window and efficiency and accelerate all-important “time to first power” for customers.

    Offshore wind is a proven technology and represents a significant opportunity for the world to respond to the challenge of emissions reduction. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 15% for the next decade. There is a growing shortage of vessels that can install and maintain next-generation turbines core to this growth.  The increasing maritime complexity and innovation of the offshore wind sector plays to Scorpio’s strengths and the Board of Directors believes the Company is in a good position to build an industry-leading presence.    

    About Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
    Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities, and is investing in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has an operating fleet of 55 vessels consisting of 49 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels (including 16 Kamsarmax vessels and 33 Ultramax vessels), and six time chartered-in vessels (including five Kamsarmax vessels and one Ultramax vessel). In addition to its dry bulk fleet, the Company has signed a letter of intent to enter into a shipbuilding contract with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Inc. to build a wind turbine installation vessel to be delivered in 2023, with options to build three further similar vessels. The Company’s owned and finance leased fleet has a total carrying capacity of approximately 3.4 million dwt and all of the Company’s owned and finance leased vessels will have carrying capacities of greater than 60,000 dwt.

Другие новости по темам: Scorpio Bulkers, wind turbine installation vessel  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 5

15:27 Solstad secures contract from BP for three vessels in Australia
14:38 ABS to class first Taiwan-built offshore installation vessel
13:22 Hurtigruten temporarily suspends all expedition cruises
13:18 Krasnoye Sormovo to launch the MS Pola Marina cargo ship on August 7
13:12 The Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company completes the upgrade of more than 18,000m2 of storage yard
13:08 Concept of a modular composite fishing boat gets the thumbs up from MARINET
12:39 Scorpio Bulkers to build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) at DEME
12:01 Fincantieri and Saipem sign deep-seabed mining agreement
11:58 MARINET expects draft amendments on autonomous shipping to Russia’s MSC to be submitted by the end of the month
11:13 Future 12th expeditionary fast transport (EPF 12) for US Navy successfully completes acceptance trials
11:06 SEA-KIT bags two USV orders from Fugro
10:51 Indian Register of Shipping launches vessel for Unichart Navigation
10:23 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 4
10:18 Crude futures prices remain nearly flat
09:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 05
09:07 EMSA, ECDC release guidance on resuming safe cruise operations in EU

2020 August 4

18:36 UK publishes Guidance on financial sanctions for Maritime Industry
18:21 Avance Gas sells 2003-built VLGC Avance
17:45 Klaveness Combination Carriers takes delivery of the fourth CLEANBU vessel
17:03 Tallink Grupp publishes July 2020 passenger and cargo statistics
16:58 ADNOC L&S and Wanhua Chemical Group form Strategic Shipping Joint Venture
16:33 Dredging of Utrenny LNG terminal’s basin kicked off
16:02 MHI-MME receives generator turbine and VOC firing auxiliary boiler orders for shuttle tankers
15:51 Flag, coastal and port authorities from eight countries come together to encourage development of maritime autonomous surface ships
15:43 Port of Ust-Luga MRC’ priority is taking care of employees
14:50 NOVATEK’s transshipment terminal in Port of Ust-Luga undergoes overhaul
14:02 Stena Line starts new service Liepaja - Karlskrona - Travemünde
13:26 MRA sets its sights on distance training
13:12 DEME repatriates 75 Philippine crew members from 12 vessels worldwide by charter flight from Brussels South to Manila
12:15 Evergreen joins the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative
11:07 The port of Kiel starts the Cruise Season 2020
10:22 Bunker sales in Vladivostok in Jan-Jul plummet 30%
09:36 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 3
09:30 Crude oil futures become cheaper
09:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 04

2020 August 3

18:43 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge rates from North Europe to Indian Subcontinent
18:06 Total seven-month cargo traffic in Azov-Don basin in Jan-Jul down 6%
17:55 Inmarsat, Thetius and Shell Shipping and Maritime launch 'Crew Welfare Open Innovation Challenge'
17:25 The PV300 MS Mustai Karim leaves Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard basin, sets sail for St. Petersburg
16:42 Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended week higher
16:06 Russian Gov’t approves regulation on crab boats construction incentives
15:32 Kalmar delivers four medium and heavy forklifts to support Yizheng Port in meeting safety and environmental requirements
15:26 RZD seven-month loaded freight down 4.4%
14:18 Ust-Luga Company wins the Ust-Luga Cup 2020
13:24 Borr Drilling Limited enters into a new contract and LOIs for three rigs
13:08 Long-awaited project of Kalmykia’s Lagan Port becomes part of the federal transport territorial planning
12:46 MSC Cruises and Palumbo Group form joint venture to operate the Palumbo Malta Shipyard
12:23 OHT wins contract for transport and installation of foundations at Dogger Bank
12:20 RZD to resume traffic via new rail bridge across the Kola as of October 1
11:46 Eagle Bulk reports the successful resolution of security incident onboard vessel
11:10 Buyan-class corvette Grayvoron departs for Novorossiysk sea trials base
09:48 Crude futures prices edge down
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 03
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of July 31

2020 August 2

16:03 Kirby Corporation announces 2Q, 2020 Results
15:31 Bollinger delivers second of three USCG FRCs to be home-ported in Guam
14:37 Dennis de Bruin appointed Managing Director of Commercial Shipping Europe
13:52 ABS supports global offshore wind development with updated guidance
12:35 USCG sets port condition Zulu for Ports of Miami and Key West
11:24 Tony Goldsmith announced as new head of marine at law firm Hill Dickinson as David Wareing steps down