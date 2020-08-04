  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 4 18:21

    Avance Gas sells 2003-built VLGC Avance

    Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) announces that agreement has been reached for the sale of the 2003-built VLGC Avance, to an unrelated third party for a price of $35 million, the company said in its release.

    A 10% deposit payment has been received, while delivery and balance payment is expected in primo September 2020.

    After debt repayment, the sale will generate approx. $17 million in net cash proceeds, with an expected book profit of approx. $6 million to be recorded in the third quarter.

    The sale follows the company’s fleet renewal strategy, reducing average age and fuel efficiency of the fleet, initiated with the contracting of two 91,000 cbm LPG dual fuel newbuilding’s to be delivered in 2021/2022.

    ABOUT AVANCE GAS

    Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC), and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships and two Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2021 and 2022.

Другие новости по темам: Avance Gas  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 4

18:36 UK publishes Guidance on financial sanctions for Maritime Industry
18:21 Avance Gas sells 2003-built VLGC Avance
17:45 Klaveness Combination Carriers takes delivery of the fourth CLEANBU vessel
17:03 Tallink Grupp publishes July 2020 passenger and cargo statistics
16:58 ADNOC L&S and Wanhua Chemical Group form Strategic Shipping Joint Venture
16:33 Dredging of Utrenny LNG terminal’s basin kicked off
16:02 MHI-MME receives generator turbine and VOC firing auxiliary boiler orders for shuttle tankers
15:51 Flag, coastal and port authorities from eight countries come together to encourage development of maritime autonomous surface ships
15:43 Port of Ust-Luga MRC’ priority is taking care of employees
14:50 NOVATEK’s transshipment terminal in Port of Ust-Luga undergoes overhaul
14:02 Stena Line starts new service Liepaja - Karlskrona - Travemünde
13:26 MRA sets its sights on distance training
13:12 DEME repatriates 75 Philippine crew members from 12 vessels worldwide by charter flight from Brussels South to Manila
12:15 Evergreen joins the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative
11:07 The port of Kiel starts the Cruise Season 2020
10:22 Bunker sales in Vladivostok in Jan-Jul plummet 30%
09:36 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 31
09:30 Crude oil futures become cheaper
09:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 04

2020 August 3

18:43 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge rates from North Europe to Indian Subcontinent
18:06 Total seven-month cargo traffic in Azov-Don basin in Jan-Jul down 6%
17:55 Inmarsat, Thetius and Shell Shipping and Maritime launch 'Crew Welfare Open Innovation Challenge'
17:25 The PV300 MS Mustai Karim leaves Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard basin, sets sail for St. Petersburg
16:42 Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended week higher
16:06 Russian Gov’t approves regulation on crab boats construction incentives
15:32 Kalmar delivers four medium and heavy forklifts to support Yizheng Port in meeting safety and environmental requirements
15:26 RZD seven-month loaded freight down 4.4%
14:18 Ust-Luga Company wins the Ust-Luga Cup 2020
13:24 Borr Drilling Limited enters into a new contract and LOIs for three rigs
13:08 Long-awaited project of Kalmykia’s Lagan Port becomes part of the federal transport territorial planning
12:46 MSC Cruises and Palumbo Group form joint venture to operate the Palumbo Malta Shipyard
12:23 OHT wins contract for transport and installation of foundations at Dogger Bank
12:20 RZD to resume traffic via new rail bridge across the Kola as of October 1
11:46 Eagle Bulk reports the successful resolution of security incident onboard vessel
11:10 Buyan-class corvette Grayvoron departs for Novorossiysk sea trials base
09:48 Crude futures prices edge down
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 03
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of July 31

2020 August 2

16:03 Kirby Corporation announces 2Q, 2020 Results
15:31 Bollinger delivers second of three USCG FRCs to be home-ported in Guam
14:37 Dennis de Bruin appointed Managing Director of Commercial Shipping Europe
13:52 ABS supports global offshore wind development with updated guidance
12:35 USCG sets port condition Zulu for Ports of Miami and Key West
11:24 Tony Goldsmith announced as new head of marine at law firm Hill Dickinson as David Wareing steps down
10:52 Sea Machines partners with Maine Maritime Academy & MARAD to include intelligent vessel systems in curriculum

2020 August 1

14:21 U.S. appoints coordinator for the Arctic Region
13:14 CMA CGM announces GRR for Asia-West Africa trade
12:44 Polarcus awarded 3D project in Asia Pacific
11:31 Pacific Basin announces 2020 interim results
10:53 EBRD supports decarbonisation of energy sector in Cyprus

2020 July 31

18:26 Fincantieri BOD approves 1H 2020 results
18:07 Vostochnaya Verf to launch 03141-series first crab catcher in autumn 2020
17:36 Holland America Line changes name of newbuild to Iconic Rotterdam and designates it the new flagship
17:07 October Revolution Shipyard rolls out small seiner for a Kamchatka fishing company
17:06 Alfa Lift signs contract for transport and installation of foundations at Dogger Bank
16:44 Ship recycling in Bangladesh leaps forward with third phase of key project signed
16:05 Cox production diesel outboards make their way to North America
15:36 Port of Vancouver USA receives longest wind blades ever
14:42 USCG medevacs mariner 35 miles offshore Freeport, Texas
13:44 OOCL announces new China Indonesia Philippines service