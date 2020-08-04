2020 August 4 18:21

Avance Gas sells 2003-built VLGC Avance

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) announces that agreement has been reached for the sale of the 2003-built VLGC Avance, to an unrelated third party for a price of $35 million, the company said in its release.

A 10% deposit payment has been received, while delivery and balance payment is expected in primo September 2020.

After debt repayment, the sale will generate approx. $17 million in net cash proceeds, with an expected book profit of approx. $6 million to be recorded in the third quarter.

The sale follows the company’s fleet renewal strategy, reducing average age and fuel efficiency of the fleet, initiated with the contracting of two 91,000 cbm LPG dual fuel newbuilding’s to be delivered in 2021/2022.



ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC), and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships and two Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2021 and 2022.