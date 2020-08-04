2020 August 4 14:50

NOVATEK’s transshipment terminal in Port of Ust-Luga undergoes overhaul

Federal Main Department of State Expertise (Glavgosexpertiza) of Russia says it has reviewed the design documentation and results of engineering surveys for the reconstruction (Phase 1, Phase 2) of the complex for stable fractionation and transshipment of gas condensate its products at the Commercial Sea Port of Ust-Luga. The department issued positive opinion of the results.



The NOVATEK condensate fractionation and transshipment complex was built in the port on the Baltic sea in 2013. The facility processes stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, as well as kerosene, diesel fraction and fuel oil with further export of finished products on seaborne transport. In addition, the terminal provides handling of the exported and raw material gas.

New projects for capacity expansion were developed for increasing the depth of condensate processing into light oil products with higher added value.



According to the approved project documentation, projected capacity of the facility in the Port of Ust-Luga is 6.0 million tonnes per year.



The process of reconstruction will enable the terminal operator to commission at the terminal and launch the completed phase independently of future and ongoing overhaul phases. The Phase 1 reconstruction is aimed at upgrade of the existing facilities of the general factory buildings, creation of storage areas and other objects and structures necessary for the second phase of reconstruction, as well as ensuring the sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the terminal's employees.



The overhaul phase 2 project envisages building and commissioning a combined hydrocracking unit designed to increase the production of light oil products while processing stable gas condensate. Scope of work on the second stage includes new construction, reconstruction and retrofitting of general-purpose facilities to provide the new gas and chemical production with power, reagents, auxiliary materials and engineering communications.



The reconstruction project developer is NOVATEK-Ust-Luga. General designer is Salavatgazoneftekhimproject.