2020 August 4 14:02

Stena Line starts new service Liepaja - Karlskrona - Travemünde

From 13 August ferry company Stena Line will start a new freight focused connection between Latvia, Sweden and Germany by adding a port-call in Karlskrona on the existing ferry route between Liepaja and Travemünde, the company said in its release.

Ferry company Stena Line offer seven routes in the Baltic Sea for freight and passenger transportation. As an additional service to freight customers a port-call in Karlskrona on the existing route between Liepaja and Travemünde will be added starting August 13. This will enable more effective trade and transport opportunities between the Baltic countries and southern Scandinavia.



The route between Liepaja and Travemünde is operated by the two Danish flagged RoPax vessels Stena Gothica and Urd, both 171 meter long with a freight capacity of 1,600 lane meters. The new weekly port-call in Karlskrona will initially be in the direction Liepaja-Travemünde on Thursday evenings.



Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 36 vessels and 18 routes in Northern Europe operating 28,000 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 4,300 employees and an annual turnover of 14 billion SEK.



