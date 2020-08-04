2020 August 4 13:12

DEME repatriates 75 Philippine crew members from 12 vessels worldwide by charter flight from Brussels South to Manila

DEME announces the successful repatriation of 75 Philippine crew members to Manila. The crew members have all spent some of the longest time stranded abroad because of the COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions in the various countries they were active in.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that DEME crews have been unable to undergo their regular crew change since March, because of the various travel restrictions imposed around the world. The affected Philippine crew members were working on 12 different DEME vessels that were operating in 5 countries. A combination of restrictions in the countries they were working in and the lockdown of Philippine airspace made bringing them home safely not a small feat.

Nonetheless, and following several weeks of intensive activity and interaction around the world, DEME was able to arrange a dedicated charter flight from Brussels South (Charleroi) Airport in Belgium to Manila – and to fly everyone home to their families. The crew members were waved off by officials from the Philippine embassy and consulate in Belgium. This was, in all, the seventh plane to be chartered by DEME for repatriation purposes and the first flying to Manila to get crew members home safely.

