  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 4 09:23

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 04

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) decreased slightly on August 03:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 300.19 (-1.11)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 356.00 (-2.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 437.39 (-0.44)

    Meantime, world oil indexes rose slightly on Aug.03, on positive economic data from the United States, Europe and Asia, but investors remained concerned about rising COVID-19 cases globally.

    Brent for October settlement increased by $0.85 to $44.15 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for September delivery rose by $0.74 to $41.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $3.14 to WTI. Gasoil for August delivery gained $5.00 – $370.00.

    Today morning global oil indexes have turned into slight downward movement again.

    Market is worried about oversupply as OPEC+ is due to start reducing production cuts this month. Besides, a recovery in oil prices from record lows is likely to encourage U.S. shale producers to ramp up output.

    Russia said that the country's oil output in July was unchanged from levels seen in June, in line with an OPEC+ agreement. It was pointed out that RF level of compliance with the deal in July was close that recorded in June, when it stood at 99%. Under the OPEC+ agreement, Moscow pledged to reduce its output to around 8.5 million bpd in May-July to support oil prices. The deal does not include output of gas condensate, a light oil. The cuts under the global deal should be eased starting from August because of a recovery in oil prices. Russia has said it would increase its oil production by 400,000 bpd.

    It is expected that Saudi Arabia to cut the price of its flagship Arab Light crude grade to Asia for September by an average of US$ 0.48-0.61 per barrel. While the Saudi price hikes in the past three months signaled oil demand recovering and Middle East Dubai/Oman benchmarks strengthening as supply grew tighter after the OPEC+ cuts, the expectations of lower Saudi prices going forward is a sign that demand recovery is stumbling and dragging the Middle East benchmarks and refining margins down.

    India was under lockdown for most of April and May because of the coronavirus pandemic, and now people seem to be avoiding commuting on public transportation where possible. The use of passenger cars and two-wheelers in India is only set to grow, which may translate into higher demand for refined oil products and consequently, higher crude oil imports. Meantime, India’s crude oil imports slumped in June to their lowest levels since 2011, with oil refiners buying less crude because of maintenance and weaker demand.

    The autonomous government of northeast Syria has signed a deal for the marketing of crude oil with a U.S. company. Most of Syria’s oil is in the northeast of the country, which is under the control of a Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council, the political wing of opposition formation Syrian Democratic Forces, which has enjoyed U.S. support through the prolonged conflict. It was also reported, that the United States was going to supply two modular refineries to northeastern Syria, which will satisfy a fifth of the oil-rich region’s needs. At the moment, most of the oil still produced in Syria—around 60,000 bpd—is refined in makeshift facilities. Before the war, the country produced 380,000 bpd.

    The LNG market went into a tailspin this year due to the pandemic, but in fact, the global market for natural gas was heading into a downturn at the start of 2020, before the coronavirus led to widespread shutdowns. A substantial increase in export capacity in 2019 outpaced demand growth, pushing down prices. Against a weak backdrop, the pandemic-related demand destruction disturbed the market, leading to LNG prices in Asia (JKM) to collapse below $3/MMBtu and even below $2/MMBtu for a period of time. The negative effect of the LNG supply glut has been felt most acutely by U.S. exporters. The gas glut in Asia led to storage filling up in Europe, and ultimately the flexibility of American LNG translated into cancelled cargoes from the United States. Dozens of cargoes were cancelled in each of June, July and August.

    We expect bunker prices may slightly rise by 3-5 USD today.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 4

14:50 NOVATEK’s transshipment terminal in Port of Ust-Luga undergoes overhaul
14:02 Stena Line starts new service Liepaja - Karlskrona - Travemünde
13:26 MRA sets its sights on distance training
13:12 DEME repatriates 75 Philippine crew members from 12 vessels worldwide by charter flight from Brussels South to Manila
12:15 Evergreen joins the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative
11:07 The port of Kiel starts the Cruise Season 2020
10:22 Bunker sales in Vladivostok in Jan-Jul plummet 30%
09:36 Baltic Dry Index as of Aug 31
09:30 Crude oil futures become cheaper
09:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 04

2020 August 3

18:43 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge rates from North Europe to Indian Subcontinent
18:06 Total seven-month cargo traffic in Azov-Don basin in Jan-Jul down 6%
17:55 Inmarsat, Thetius and Shell Shipping and Maritime launch 'Crew Welfare Open Innovation Challenge'
17:25 The PV300 MS Mustai Karim leaves Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard basin, sets sail for St. Petersburg
16:42 Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended week higher
16:06 Russian Gov’t approves regulation on crab boats construction incentives
15:32 Kalmar delivers four medium and heavy forklifts to support Yizheng Port in meeting safety and environmental requirements
15:26 RZD seven-month loaded freight down 4.4%
14:18 Ust-Luga Company wins the Ust-Luga Cup 2020
13:24 Borr Drilling Limited enters into a new contract and LOIs for three rigs
13:08 Long-awaited project of Kalmykia’s Lagan Port becomes part of the federal transport territorial planning
12:46 MSC Cruises and Palumbo Group form joint venture to operate the Palumbo Malta Shipyard
12:23 OHT wins contract for transport and installation of foundations at Dogger Bank
12:20 RZD to resume traffic via new rail bridge across the Kola as of October 1
11:46 Eagle Bulk reports the successful resolution of security incident onboard vessel
11:10 Buyan-class corvette Grayvoron departs for Novorossiysk sea trials base
09:48 Crude futures prices edge down
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 03
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of July 31

2020 August 2

16:03 Kirby Corporation announces 2Q, 2020 Results
15:31 Bollinger delivers second of three USCG FRCs to be home-ported in Guam
14:37 Dennis de Bruin appointed Managing Director of Commercial Shipping Europe
13:52 ABS supports global offshore wind development with updated guidance
12:35 USCG sets port condition Zulu for Ports of Miami and Key West
11:24 Tony Goldsmith announced as new head of marine at law firm Hill Dickinson as David Wareing steps down
10:52 Sea Machines partners with Maine Maritime Academy & MARAD to include intelligent vessel systems in curriculum

2020 August 1

14:21 U.S. appoints coordinator for the Arctic Region
13:14 CMA CGM announces GRR for Asia-West Africa trade
12:44 Polarcus awarded 3D project in Asia Pacific
11:31 Pacific Basin announces 2020 interim results
10:53 EBRD supports decarbonisation of energy sector in Cyprus

2020 July 31

18:26 Fincantieri BOD approves 1H 2020 results
18:07 Vostochnaya Verf to launch 03141-series first crab catcher in autumn 2020
17:36 Holland America Line changes name of newbuild to Iconic Rotterdam and designates it the new flagship
17:07 October Revolution Shipyard rolls out small seiner for a Kamchatka fishing company
17:06 Alfa Lift signs contract for transport and installation of foundations at Dogger Bank
16:44 Ship recycling in Bangladesh leaps forward with third phase of key project signed
16:05 Cox production diesel outboards make their way to North America
15:36 Port of Vancouver USA receives longest wind blades ever
14:42 USCG medevacs mariner 35 miles offshore Freeport, Texas
13:44 OOCL announces new China Indonesia Philippines service
13:39 Construction of A45-90.2 series passenger ship duo kicked off at SNSZ Shipyard
12:45 Petrotrans accepts delivery of third dry cargo ship of Project RSD59
12:10 McNetiq launches new magnetic anchors for fall protection
11:09 CMA CGM announces rates from China to Middle East Gulf
10:00 DP World Komatipoort becomes the first dry port east of Gauteng
09:46 Baltic Dry Index as of July 30
09:32 Crude futures prices climb
09:08 EMSA and ECDC issue guidance in response to COVID-19 challenges
08:51 Bunker Market this morning, 31st July, 2020