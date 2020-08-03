2020 August 3 18:43

CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge rates from North Europe to Indian Subcontinent

CMA CGM has announced Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from August 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin : From all North European ports (including United Kingdom & Scandinavia)

Destination : To Pakistan ports and inland points via said ports

Cargo: Dry

Amount: USD 150 per 20'/40'

Payment: With the freight

Date of application: August 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

The PSS is cancelled to South East & North West India & Sri Lanka from August, 15th, 2020.