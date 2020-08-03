-
2020 August 3 18:43
CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge rates from North Europe to Indian Subcontinent
CMA CGM has announced Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from August 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From all North European ports (including United Kingdom & Scandinavia)
Destination : To Pakistan ports and inland points via said ports
Cargo: Dry
Amount: USD 150 per 20'/40'
Payment: With the freight
Date of application: August 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
The PSS is cancelled to South East & North West India & Sri Lanka from August, 15th, 2020.0 Links
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM