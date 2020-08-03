-
2020 August 3 16:42
Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended week higher
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between July 27 and July 31 rose by an average of RUB 462.0 week-on-week to RUB 10,727.0 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 6,350.0 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price was 373.0 RUB/MT up to RUB 11,393.0 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose 704.0 rubles to RUB 9,482.0 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price rose 400 rubles to RUB 9,750.0 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price rose 597.0 rubles to RUB 11,553.0 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District – M100 price increased by 90.0 rubles to RUB 16,800.0 pmt.