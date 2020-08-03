2020 August 3 16:42

Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended week higher

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between July 27 and July 31 rose by an average of RUB 462.0 week-on-week to RUB 10,727.0 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: