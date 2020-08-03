2020 August 3 15:32

Kalmar delivers four medium and heavy forklifts to support Yizheng Port in meeting safety and environmental requirements

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received an order for four forklifts from Yizheng Port Co., Ltd., including two Kalmar Essential Forklifts with a lifting capacity of 16 tonnes and two Kalmar Heavy Forklifts with a lifting capacity of 25 tonnes. The order, which was concluded through Kalmar’s local dealer Suzhou Hefeng Industry Equipment Co., Ltd., was booked in Cargotec’s 2020 Q2 order intake, with delivery scheduled in Q4 2020.

Yizheng Port Co., Ltd., a provider of goods warehousing services, is about to commence a new port project. The company has chosen Kalmar Forklifts for the development of the new project in order to meet safety demands and environmental regulations. The machines will be used to handle bulk goods such as steel coils at Yizheng Port Co., Ltd.’s bulk cargo terminal.



Since 1949, Kalmar has been the preferred supplier for quality-aware forklift truck drivers and owners. The trucks are renowned and appreciated for their outstanding efficiency, safety, reliability and low operating costs. Kalmar Essential Forklifts are robust, reliable and suitable for the most demanding handling conditions, and they are ideal for lifting containers, steel and wood. Kalmar Heavy Forklifts provide superior power and performance while remaining agile and flexible in operation, meaning they can efficiently and safely meet the most demanding goods handling requirements.



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry.

Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.