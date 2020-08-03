  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 3 15:26

    RZD seven-month loaded freight down 4.4%

    Operational performance statistics reported by Russian Railways showed that loading across the state-owned operator’s rail network in January through July 2020 reached 708.8 million tonnes of freight, or 4.4% less than in the corresponding period last year.

    RZD reports the seven-month loaded freight volume included 196 million tonnes of coal (-9.2%); 6.4 million tonnes of coke (+ 0.7%); 123.2 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (-8.6%); 69.7 million tonnes of iron and manganese ores(+ 0.5%); 39.1 million tonnes of ferrous metals(-11.6%); 7.3 million tonnes of scrap of ferrous metals (-13.6%); 36.6 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+ 3.1%); 14 million tonnes of cement (-9.3%); 24.7 million tonnes of timber (-4.4%); 12.4 million tonnes of grain (+ 17.3%); 75.9 million tonnes of construction materials (+ 5.2%); 11.6 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (+ 1.5%); 14.2 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-7.1%); 18.7 million tonnes of industrial raw materials and molding materials (-7.1%).

    The seven-month freight traffic was 1,447.7 billion of tariff t/km  (-4.8%), the volume, taking into account the mileage of unladen raicars – 1,835.3 bт t/km (-5.1%).

    In July, loading on the RZD network fell 3.9% to 103.8 million tonnes. The monthly freight traffic decreased by 1.8% on July 2019 to 209.3 billion tariff t/km. Taking into account the mileage of unladen raicars — was down 2.2% to 264.6 bn t/km.

Другие новости по темам: operational performance, RZD  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 3

18:43 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge rates from North Europe to Indian Subcontinent
18:06 Total seven-month cargo traffic in Azov-Don basin in Jan-Jul down 6%
17:55 Inmarsat, Thetius and Shell Shipping and Maritime launch 'Crew Welfare Open Innovation Challenge'
17:25 The PV300 MS Mustai Karim leaves Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard basin, sets sail for St. Petersburg
16:42 Spot market price for Russian M100 product ended week higher
16:06 Russian Gov’t approves regulation on crab boats construction incentives
15:32 Kalmar delivers four medium and heavy forklifts to support Yizheng Port in meeting safety and environmental requirements
15:26 RZD seven-month loaded freight down 4.4%
14:18 Ust-Luga Company wins the Ust-Luga Cup 2020
13:24 Borr Drilling Limited enters into a new contract and LOIs for three rigs
13:08 Long-awaited project of Kalmykia’s Lagan Port becomes part of the federal transport territorial planning
12:46 MSC Cruises and Palumbo Group form joint venture to operate the Palumbo Malta Shipyard
12:23 OHT wins contract for transport and installation of foundations at Dogger Bank
12:20 RZD to resume traffic via new rail bridge across the Kola as of October 1
11:46 Eagle Bulk reports the successful resolution of security incident onboard vessel
11:10 Buyan-class corvette Grayvoron departs for Novorossiysk sea trials base
09:48 Crude futures prices edge down
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 03
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of July 31

2020 August 2

16:03 Kirby Corporation announces 2Q, 2020 Results
15:31 Bollinger delivers second of three USCG FRCs to be home-ported in Guam
14:37 Dennis de Bruin appointed Managing Director of Commercial Shipping Europe
13:52 ABS supports global offshore wind development with updated guidance
12:35 USCG sets port condition Zulu for Ports of Miami and Key West
11:24 Tony Goldsmith announced as new head of marine at law firm Hill Dickinson as David Wareing steps down
10:52 Sea Machines partners with Maine Maritime Academy & MARAD to include intelligent vessel systems in curriculum

2020 August 1

14:21 U.S. appoints coordinator for the Arctic Region
13:14 CMA CGM announces GRR for Asia-West Africa trade
12:44 Polarcus awarded 3D project in Asia Pacific
11:31 Pacific Basin announces 2020 interim results
10:53 EBRD supports decarbonisation of energy sector in Cyprus

2020 July 31

18:26 Fincantieri BOD approves 1H 2020 results
18:07 Vostochnaya Verf to launch 03141-series first crab catcher in autumn 2020
17:36 Holland America Line changes name of newbuild to Iconic Rotterdam and designates it the new flagship
17:07 October Revolution Shipyard rolls out small seiner for a Kamchatka fishing company
17:06 Alfa Lift signs contract for transport and installation of foundations at Dogger Bank
16:44 Ship recycling in Bangladesh leaps forward with third phase of key project signed
16:05 Cox production diesel outboards make their way to North America
15:36 Port of Vancouver USA receives longest wind blades ever
14:42 USCG medevacs mariner 35 miles offshore Freeport, Texas
13:44 OOCL announces new China Indonesia Philippines service
13:39 Construction of A45-90.2 series passenger ship duo kicked off at SNSZ Shipyard
12:45 Petrotrans accepts delivery of third dry cargo ship of Project RSD59
12:10 McNetiq launches new magnetic anchors for fall protection
11:09 CMA CGM announces rates from China to Middle East Gulf
10:00 DP World Komatipoort becomes the first dry port east of Gauteng
09:46 Baltic Dry Index as of July 30
09:32 Crude futures prices climb
09:08 EMSA and ECDC issue guidance in response to COVID-19 challenges
08:51 Bunker Market this morning, 31st July, 2020
08:46 Australia bans bulk carrier TW Hamburg for wage exploitation

2020 July 30

18:24 DP World volumes down 3.9% in 1H2020
18:04 $300 billion T&L industry is still in infancy of digital transformation - Lux Research
17:43 Port of San Diego establishes Foreign Trade Zone at Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal
17:23 Association of River Ports and Ship Owners celebrates its 25th anniversary
16:04 Russia should join the Nairobi Convention – Transport Ministry
16:03 Aimo Park Finland selected to build customer-centric parking at Helsinki harbours
15:25 APM Terminals first to launch fully digital export management system in Russia
15:04 Russian Gov’t to regulate determining evaluation costs of domestically built ships
14:17 MABUX Weekly Viewpoint