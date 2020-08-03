2020 August 3 15:26

RZD seven-month loaded freight down 4.4%

Operational performance statistics reported by Russian Railways showed that loading across the state-owned operator’s rail network in January through July 2020 reached 708.8 million tonnes of freight, or 4.4% less than in the corresponding period last year.



RZD reports the seven-month loaded freight volume included 196 million tonnes of coal (-9.2%); 6.4 million tonnes of coke (+ 0.7%); 123.2 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (-8.6%); 69.7 million tonnes of iron and manganese ores(+ 0.5%); 39.1 million tonnes of ferrous metals(-11.6%); 7.3 million tonnes of scrap of ferrous metals (-13.6%); 36.6 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+ 3.1%); 14 million tonnes of cement (-9.3%); 24.7 million tonnes of timber (-4.4%); 12.4 million tonnes of grain (+ 17.3%); 75.9 million tonnes of construction materials (+ 5.2%); 11.6 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (+ 1.5%); 14.2 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-7.1%); 18.7 million tonnes of industrial raw materials and molding materials (-7.1%).

The seven-month freight traffic was 1,447.7 billion of tariff t/km (-4.8%), the volume, taking into account the mileage of unladen raicars – 1,835.3 bт t/km (-5.1%).

In July, loading on the RZD network fell 3.9% to 103.8 million tonnes. The monthly freight traffic decreased by 1.8% on July 2019 to 209.3 billion tariff t/km. Taking into account the mileage of unladen raicars — was down 2.2% to 264.6 bn t/km.