2020 August 3 14:18

Ust-Luga Company wins the Ust-Luga Cup 2020

This year due to COVID-19 it was decided to conduct the so called Mini Ust-Luga Cup 2020 which was held in St. Petersburg, August 1-2, 2020. The event organiser says: “In 2020 regatta Ust-Luga Cup was planned in the Gulf of Riga. The route was paved from Riga to Parnu, calling on the Estonian Islands. However, in amid pandemic coronavirus, the organisers had to find a new format. So, it was decided to hold a Mini Cup Ust-Luga 2020 in St. Petersburg.”

The competition is traditionally attended by the teams, which include representatives of ports, logistics organizations and their partners, managers and employees of major Russian companies. The Mini Cup 2020 takes place in Saint-Petersburg on the basis of the sailing club in the ZIGZAG River yacht club. The crews of racing yachts MX700.

By the three day races result, Ust-Luga Company became the winner of the Ust-Luga Mini-Cup 2020.

Among the regatta participants were 14 teams from the following companies: Ust-Luga Company, Russian Railways (RZD), Baltic Sea Towing Agency, Transmashholding, LokoTech, Morspasluzhba, Rosmorport, GT Morstroy, TransServiceGroup and Synergy.

The Ust-Luga Cup regatta is held under the auspices of the Russian Ministry of Transport and the Russian Sailing Federation. The first Ust-Luga Cup regatta was held June 2012, timed to coincide with yet another anniversary of Ust-Luga Commercial Sea Port. The successful regatta was a significant event not only for the international sailing world, but for business and media community as well. Following the regatta success and thanks to the great interest to further development of the event both in Russia and abroad, it was decided to hold the Ust-Luga Cup regatta annually. Over the years, the regatta has made a huge step forward, turning from a small corporate event into a recognizable and prestigious yachts race with a large number of Russian and foreign participants. The Ust-Luga Cup meets its ninth season as the largest branch regatta in the Baltic Sea.