2020 August 3 13:08

Long-awaited project of Kalmykia’s Lagan Port becomes part of the federal transport territorial planning

The Russian Government issued Order No. 1980-r (dated July 29, 2020), according to which the project for the construction of the Port Lagan in the Republic of Kalmykia was included in the territorial planning scheme of the Russian Federation for the development of federal transport, railways, information and communications, the website for governmental documents said.

Projected annual cargo throughput of Lagan port is 12.5 million tonnes. The port project includes a terminal for handling liquid bulk cargo (500K tonnes a year), a container terminal with (5M tonnes), and a break-bulk cargo terminal (2M tonnes).

Letter of Intent on construction of new seaport in Lagan approved by Rosmorrechflot in July 2019. The LOI concerns first phase of the seaport construction (capacity 12.5 million tonnes).

The idea of building the port based in the Republic of Kalmykia as a hub either for handling oil and gas exports or trade flows from China has been discussed since at least 2007.