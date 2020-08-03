2020 August 3 12:20

RZD to resume traffic via new rail bridge across the Kola as of October 1

State-owned rail operator Russian Railways (RZD) plans to resume as of October 1, 2020 rail freight and passenger connection with Murmansk through a new bridge, which is being built to replace the collapsed one, a local RZD ( Oktyabrskaya Railway) official said.

FGC Mostootryad-47 is the contractor of the project for a new rail bridge with three spans (two 18-meter-long spans and a central one with length of 111 meters). The project is executed on time, on budget.



In June the bridge over the Kola River collapsed in June near the village of Molochny in the Kola region. The customer of the work is the Directorate for Comprehensive Overhaul of Railways and Construction of Rail Transport Facilities of RZD.



Currently, the railway service is directed along an alternative branch line. For its launch, the railway infrastructure in the city of Kola was overhauled, including a new 5.7-km new track linking the Vyhodnoy station to the 9km Blockpost.