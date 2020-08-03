2020 August 2 14:37

Dennis de Bruin appointed Managing Director of Commercial Shipping Europe

BMT Group announced that Dennis de Bruin is appointed Managing Director for BMT’s Commercial Shipping Europe business, with immediate effect. Dennis joined BMT in 2004 and has over 20 years of experience in the maritime industry, of which the last 7 years he served as Marine Director for the nautical and cargo department of the Rotterdam office.



He will succeed Jeroen de Haas as Managing Director of our European offices in the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland, who has been at the helm of Commercial Shipping Europe since 2001. Jeroen continues his career outside of BMT.



With the leadership of Dennis, we will continue to deliver a seamless and quality service to our customers and firmly position BMT for the future.



Dennis de Bruin, Managing Director at BMT, said: “I am honoured and excited to lead Commercial Shipping Europe out of BMT’s strategically located offices in Rotterdam, Antwerp, Amsterdam, Groningen, Arnhem and Geneva. We are at an exciting juncture in our journey as we focus on growing our ‘traditional player’ markets and meeting new client demand for specialist advice in emergency response consultancy and distressed cargo risk assessment.



While continuing to be focused on our core, existing survey capabilities, we will grow BMT’s global consultancy and technology portfolios to reach and diversify into adjacent markets. In addition we are exploring larger simulation and renewable energy projects in Singapore and South East Asia, and how to harness virtual reality training benefits with innovative products such as BMT’s REMBRANDT ship simulator.



This new path will undoubtedly inspire staff and customers alike, and I am relishing the prospect of building an even stronger and resilient business with the existing experienced professionals working in this global organisation.”

About BMT Group

BMT is a leading international design, engineering, science and risk management consultancy with a reputation for engineering excellence. With around 1,500 professionals located in 47 offices in the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe, provides high-quality, high-value products and services, playing an important and increasing role in industries as diverse as oil and gas, defence, renewable energy, ports, risk management and maritime transport.